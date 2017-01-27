Hey, now! Larry Sanders says he's 'officially stepping back into the game'

Former Milwaukee Bucks center Larry Sanders appears to be on the comeback trail. After hinting at a return to the NBA last summer -- the Golden State Warriors reportedly decided against signing him -- he tweeted Thursday that he is "officially stepping back into the game" and is "looking for a good fit."

Officially stepping back into the game,looking for a good fit but it shouldn't be long now,I really missed the game,I think it missed me 2 🛐 — Larry Sanders (@l8show_thegoat) January 27, 2017

If Sanders is committed to restarting his career and can produce the way he did before he left the NBA in February 2015, he could give a team a boost. The Bucks still miss his rebounding and shot-blocking, and he was an capable pick-and-roll defender, too. Here is a purely speculative list of potential fits: