Hornets channel Chuck Norris to finally get Kemba Walker into the NBA All-Star Game

Although the combined votes of players and media now hold as much weight as the fan vote, the Charlotte Hornets are taking no chances when it comes to voting in Kemba Walker into the All-Star Game for the first time in his six seasons as a pro.

Wanting to make Walker more of a household name, the Hornets created a series of shorts where the dynamic point guard plays the role of "Walker, Charlotte Ranger," a spoof on the former popular, now cult classic CBS TV show "Walker, Texas Ranger" that starred Chuck Norris. Walker isn't carrying out hardwood justice all by himself though; his Hornets teammates Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Frank Kaminsky are along for the ride as well. Spencer Hawes also lends a hand by saying a frontier-esque themed song.

The Hornets created an intro video and two mini-episodes of "Walker, Charlotte Ranger."

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

While the production is a bit low budget and the villains are quite ridiculous, that is basically the point of these videos. They are an amusing way to remind would-be voters that Walker is having an All-Star worthy season and has an airtight case of finally making the game.