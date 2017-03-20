Hornets' Nicolas Batum on migraine, brain scan: 'I was scared, worried'

Nicolas Batum returned to the Charlotte Hornets’ lineup on the weekend after missing two games because of a migraine. The symptoms were so bad that he had a brain scan, which came back negative. After his first game back, he told reporters that the whole ordeal was terrifying, via the Charlotte Observer’s David Scott:

“I was scared, worried,” Batum said Saturday after the Hornets guard scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his return, a 98-93 victory against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center. “I couldn’t think. I couldn’t eat or drink anything. It took me out of everything.” The migraine came on March 12, the morning after the Hornets had played an overtime game against the New Orleans Pelicans. “I couldn’t move,” Batum said. Batum said he had suffered a concussion four years ago, but the pain from that injury was nothing compared to the migraine. Compounding his worries was the recommendation from Hornets trainer Steve Stricker that he have a brain scan. “I didn’t want to go,” said Batum. “I didn’t want bad news.” Fortunately for Batum, the scan came back negative. But the pain persisted through the week, forcing him to miss games against the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers – both losses.

Considering how awful the experience sounds, it’s kind of amazing he returned to the court that quickly. He was able to practice Friday, though, and he was effective in his 27 minutes on Saturday in Charlotte’s 98-93 win over the Washington Wizards.

If the Hornets are going to have any hope of making the playoffs, they will need Batum to be healthy and productive for the rest of the season. Despite being 13th in the league in point differential, they are 30-39, 11th in the East and 3.5 games back of the eighth-place Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.