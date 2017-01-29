How Celtics could help facilitate a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to Clippers

The Knicks want to move Carmelo Anthony; that's pretty clear at this point. The Clippers, according to multiple reports, want Carmelo Anthony, but they don't have the assets. They need a third team. And the Boston Globe reports that the Celtics don't want Anthony, but might help the Clippers get him:

The Knicks haven't given up hope on including the Celtics as a partner in a potential deal for Carmelo Anthony, sending a scout to Saturday's Celtics-Bucks game. While Celtics management told the Knicks they aren't interested in the nine-time All-Star, the Knicks are pushing to move Anthony, according to an NBA source, and they're intrigued by some of the Celtics' players. A source indicated that Knicks president Phil Jackson has instructed management to move Anthony, who has a no-trade clause but included the Celtics as one of the teams for whom he'd waive the clause. Boston could become part of a potential three-team deal that would send Anthony to another club, perhaps the Clippers.

Here's what the Celtics need: rebounding, rim protection, defensive size.

Here's what the Knicks need: younger talent, wing defense.

Here's what the Clippers need: a way to beat the Warriors, which Melo does not help them do, but they want him anyway.

So here's a possible deal from ESPN's Trade Machine:

The Celtics only give up Amir Johnson and Jonas Jerebko here. It doesn't solve their rebounding issues, but J.J. Redick is a fine defender and it gives them the ability to bring Avery Bradley off the bench as a scorer. Mbah a Moute is a versatile defender who can guard 3's and stretch fours. The Knicks get cap relief with $17 million coming off between Johnson and Jerebko and pick up Austin Rivers who has been decent-to-good. Paul Pierce gets to retire a Celtic.

The Clippers would rather not give up Redick for obvious reasons, but the Celtics seem unlikely to want to take on Jamal Crawford and the Clippers just don't have another big to give them at this point.

Another possibility could involve Courtney Lee, who's been unhappy in New York, going to Boston in a deal involving Avery Bradley, who will be an unrestricted free agent chasing big money next summer at the same time the Celtics have to give Isaiah Thomas a super-max and pay Marcus Smart in restricted free agency. They can retain all three guards using Bird rights, but the luxury tax bill would get really expensive for a team that doesn't look like a serious title contender.

We'll see if another team steps forward, and if the Clippers really go through with decimating their depth in order to secure the services of an offense-only ball-dominant forward at age 32 on a massive contract. It's not hard to figure out why Boston is reportedly not interested in Anthony for their part.