How Kyle Lowry's injury impacts Raptors, rest of the Eastern Conference playoff race

Kyle Lowry ’s wrist injury is going to wreak havoc not only on the Toronto Raptors , but the entire Eastern Conference playoff outlook. Lowry’s injury has a huge impact on Toronto individually, of course; the team is a minus-3.5 points per 100 possessions vs. its opponents when Lowry is on the bench. He’s an All-Star, and this is a huge loss, but it has big picture concerns that affect multiple teams in the playoff race as well.

For the Raptors

Let’s check out the remaining schedule for Toronto, and evaluate each game based on a 1-5 scale of how tough the matchup is, with 1 being “super easy” and 5 being “schedule loss.” This is, of course, not scientific, but I did factor things like “the Raptors always, seem to lose to the Chicago Bulls ,” and back-to-backs increasing the difficulty by a point. With all that considered, their average came out to a 2.87, so just below average. That’s doable. They have benefits like:

They face the Washington Wizards twice in a week and it’s very difficult for teams to sweep two games against relatively even-matched teams in a week.

twice in a week and it’s very difficult for teams to sweep two games against relatively even-matched teams in a week. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers on the last night of the season in a game where the Cavs will have likely already secured their seeding and have nothing to play for.

on the last night of the season in a game where the Cavs will have likely already secured their seeding and have nothing to play for. They have three games against the Indiana Pacers , who are in the midst of a bad stretch and Paul George seems to hate his teammates.

, who are in the midst of a bad stretch and seems to hate his teammates. They have three games against the red-hot Miami Heat , but two are later in the season where they may have cooled off by then.

, but two are later in the season where they may have cooled off by then. They face the Dallas Mavericks twice.

The Raptors are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, just a game behind the Wizards in the loss column. They enjoy a 2.5 game lead over the Atlanta Hawks for fourth, and a two-game lead in the loss column. Their magic number to secure a playoff spot is 16, that’s combined wins and losses by the team currently in 9th (Miami). That’s very low, so their risk of falling out of the playoffs is negligible.

SportsLine forecasts the Raptors to drop from a projected 49 wins to 47, still securing them a top-four seed and homecourt. However, Toronto’s chances of securing homecourt in the second-round has dropped based on the current projections, and that of course means its chances of reaching the conference finals have also dropped -- all the way down to 35.9 percent. If Lowry is out, that number drops to 21.7 percent.

The bigger concern for the Raptors (as it always is) are the Cavaliers. The Raptors need to get out of the 4-5 matchup, because that means a potential second-round meeting against the top-seeded Cavs. You want to put that off for as long as possible. (There’s some disagreement about whether to face the big bad team in your conference early or late, but the general thought is to wait as long as possible for injuries/matchups/exhaustion to take its toll. Also, there’s always the possibility that Boston or Washington overcomes Cleveland for the 1-seed and that messes this entire theory up. For now, let’s assume the Cavs coast to the 1-seed.) They’re neck and neck with the Wizards with two more games to go. They already lead 1-0 in tiebreaker, so one more win secures a tiebreaker advantage over them. That’s a big deal.

If either Washington or Boston falls back to Earth, which seems likely, Toronto might be able to get to the 3-seed just by beating the teams it should. If the Raptors can just get wins vs. the New York Knicks (twice), Milwaukee Bucks , New Orleans Pelicans , Mavericks (twice), Magic, Charlotte Hornets , 76ers, and that last game vs. the Cavs, that gets them to 45 wins. That’s probably good enough for a top-four seed. If they can just find a way to three more wins, that’s likely a top-3 seed.

(That’s subject to John Wall going off and Isaiah Thomas continuing to breathe fire, however.)

If the Raptors wind up hovering in that 4-5 slot, there should be a temptation to slide down to six. A first-round matchup with Boston or Washington -- with a presumably fully healthy Lowry -- is winnable, as is the following matchup. The problem is that it’s not honestly reasonable. The Raptors enjoy a five-loss lead over the Bulls for sixth. And if you do manage to slide that far, you risk the short hop, skip and a jump down the 8th seed if the bottom half of the conference can get it together.

The most likely scenario is obviously the status quo. The Lowry injury prevents the Raptors from making a run, but they’re able to hold off Atlanta and the pack for fourth, meaning they have to take on Cleveland in Round 2. That’s just one of a whole bunch of bad scenarios to come out of this injury.

For the rest of the Eastern Conference

The teams behind Toronto can’t be concerned with the news of Lowry’s injury; they have too many of their own problems. Half of those teams are chemical fires (Indiana, Chicago, Detroit).

The interesting part will be how Washington and Boston respond, and if any team will aim for the Raptors if the race tightens for the No. 5 seed or if the Raptors move to six. If Lowry’s recovery time is slated longer than expected, that makes them vulnerable. If you’re the Pacers battling the Bulls and Hawks in the 4-5-6 range and the Raptors manage to jump Washington to land 3rd, do you tank to try and face them?

Meanwhile, this should secure the 2-seed and division title for the Boston Celtics , barring an injury of their own. They have a three-game lead in the loss column and their schedule isn’t all that terrifying. This injury could secure that 2-seed and keep Boston out of Cleveland’s way until the conference finals. Boston lost the season series to Toronto 3-1 this year, so the Raptors falling to the 4-seed and out of their bracket while helping them secure a top-2 seed is the best of both worlds. The Celtics benefit the most from Lowry’s unfortunate injury.

The overall impact

The Raptors still have point guard depth, still have an All-Star in DeMar DeRozan , still have a favorable schedule, and still have a lead for fourth. They should be fine, and might even surprise by landing a top-three seed. Getting Lowry re-acclimated to the team in a short amount of time will be tough, but doable. However, the big takeaway for the playoff picture with Lowry’s injury is that it sets up the Wizards and Celtics to improve their positions and possibly avoid Cleveland until the conference finals.