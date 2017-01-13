How success could hurt the Warriors when Klay Thompson is a free agent

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement will allow players to sign massive new contracts in free agency. Players re-signing with the team that drafted them will especially benefit superstars like Stephen Curry and DeMarcus Cousins can sign max deals worth upward of $207 million. Yet despite lucrative offers surely coming 2018 free-agent Klay Thompson's way, the Warriors All-Star isn't getting too excited.

Just like Curry, Thompson will be eligible for a rather large contract, though he told USA Today's Sam Amick, he's more focused on continuing to work hard:

I try not to think that are ahead, but I'd love to be here for as long as I can. What we've built here is so special, and I love living in the Bay Area, so that would be a huge priority of mine ... I just feel like if I play hard and work hard every day, I'll get rewarded no matter what I do, so I'm not going to get caught up with the numbers and how much money I could potentially make because it'll all come around. You've just got to stay humble and be appreciative of what I have. And if I keep working this hard, I'll be rewarded. "I think I was raised right, with my Dad (Mychal Thompson, the two-time champion with the Lakers and current broadcaster and radio personality) telling me not to play this game for money but play for the love of it and you'll be rewarded ... I'm happy the way NBA players get paid; we deserve it for the revenue we bring in for this league, and I'm just thankful I'm here. I know if I just keep doing what I do, I'll be rewarded hopefully for a long time."

When Thompson lands that long-term deal, it will be interesting to see if he stays with Golden State, which is his stated desire. With Curry, Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, the Warriors have four potential max-type players in the coming years. This will start next summer after the Warriors likely re-sign Curry to a max. Then assuming Durant opts out, Golden State will have to make him a huge offer to stay, too. Then the Warriors may turn their attention to Thompson, who thanks to the new CBA, will be eligible for an extension this summer.

But there is no rush for the Warriors to give him an extension because he still would have another year on his deal. But it gets tricky for Golden State when Thompson becomes a free agent.

If Thompson makes an All-NBA team this season or next, he would be eligible for a designated player extension in 2018. This extension is only available for veteran players who stay with the team that drafted them or were traded on their rookie deal. While Thompson made the All-NBA Third Team last season, there's no guarantee he does this season because guys like Isaiah Thomas, DeMar DeRozan and John Wall are having brilliant seasons.

Even if Thompson doesn't make an All-NBA team when free agency kicks in for him, his production still will command a big deal. But if the Warriors lock up Curry and Durant with max deals (and Green becomes a free agent in 2020), would they be able to afford Thompson?

That explains why Thompson is biding his time, to determine his own worth. So if he keeps up his All-Star level of play, Thompson will command a max-level deal in 2018, be it with the Warriors or another club.