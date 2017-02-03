How to watch Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Clippers: TV, time, live stream, odds, picks

Coming into Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors are, not surprisingly, one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Golden State has won by an average of 18.8 points over its past 10 wins, including a 46-point rout of the Clippers less than a week ago in Oakland.

The Clippers have barely had time to recover since, bouncing back with a 10-point road win over Phoenix earlier this week. The rematch on L.A.'s turf shapes up to be a good one -- and likely more competitive.

Here's how you can watch the game on TV or streaming online, along with a scouting report and a matchup to watch. I'll also highlight my pick for the game against the spread.



Viewing information

When: Thursday, 10:30 ET

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles

TV: TNT

Live stream: TNT overtime

Scouting report



A day after dropping 43 points on the Clippers a week ago, Stephen Curry did not play on the road against Portland. But on Wednesday, he returned to the floor where he dropped 39 points, going 11 of 15 from the 3-point line. He's 26 of 42 over his past 3 games from the beyond the arc and on an absolute tear during the Warriors' winning streak.

As weird as it sounds, the recent history between these two teams has been anything but a rivalry. Golden State has had the Clips' number, winning eight straight in the series. Without Chris Paul, who is recovering from thumb surgery, the likelihood of L.A. ending that skid might be an uphill battle. The Clippers, 2-4 in their past six, have been led by Blake Griffin. He has averaged 20.3 points over his past three games. So they will need him to continue his hot streak and continue soaking up a larger role in the offense in Paul's absence.

Matchups to watch



Warriors center Zaza Pachulia is ruled out for Thursday night, which will likely open up opportunities for JaVale McGee down low. With Golden State working in a reserve, it could lead to a big night for the L.A. front line. Look for DeAndre Jordan and Griffin to exploit the potential mismatch in the paint in Pachulia's absence.



Odds and pick

SportsLine odds: Golden State -8.5

Pick: Golden State -8.5



The Warriors were already playing lights out of late. Now that Curry has decided to turn the switch on and kick it into a new gear, they are now playing like the unbeatable team super-team that certainly doesn't look capable of losing against an in-state opponent without its star point guard. I think Golden State covers the 8.5 easily -- especially after a 46-point domination just a week ago.