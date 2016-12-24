How to watch, stream NBA Christmas Day games: Time, TV channel, odds, predictions
Here's how to watch all five Christmas day games
It's the most wonderful time of the year and the NBA's annual takeover on Christmas will keep you entertained for the entire day. And while the marquee matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers is the clear headliner, there are four other games worthy of your attention.
Here's how to watch all five Christmas games:
Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics head to the Garden to take on Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks in a matchup between two teams vying for playoff positioning in the East.
- When: 12 p.m. E.T.
- Where: Madison Square Garden
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch ESPN
Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers
A rematch of the Finals and both the Warriors and Cavs are on the top of their respective conferences. This should be a good one.
- When: 2:30 p.m. E.T.
- Where: Quicken Loans Arena
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: Watch ESPN
Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs
Dwyane Wade and the inconsistent Bulls will face off against the always consistent Spurs. The Bulls beat the Spurs 95-91 in their first matchup earlier this season.
- When: 5 p.m. E.T.
- Where: AT&T Center
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: Watch ESPN
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder and the triple-double machine Russell Westbrook will play host to the young Timberwolves, who have two blossoming superstars in Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins .
- When: 8 p.m. E.T.
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch ESPN
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers
The battle for Staples Center will pit the young Lakers against their currently more successful city counterpart, the Clippers.
- When: 10:30 p.m. E.T.
- Where: Staples Center
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch ESPN
Christmas Day predictions
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
How to watch, stream Warriors-Cavaliers
This is the marquee matchup not only of the Christmas slate, but the 2016-17 season
-
Westbrook has 45-point triple-double win
Thunder star records his 14th triple-double of the season
-
LeBron gives couple $1.3 million in cash
Merry Christmas, indeed, courtesy of the Cavs' superstar who doubles as show exec producer
-
All about the new CBA
To start, expect superstars to stay put ... and don't sweat a lockout for at least six yea...
-
Terry: Karl told me I'd never make it
When Terry was a sophomore at Arizona, Karl told him he wouldn't make it to the NBA
-
Martin jokes about burning Karl's book
The former Nuggets forward doesn't want the coach to get residuals, though
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre