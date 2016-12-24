How to watch, stream NBA Christmas Day games: Time, TV channel, odds, predictions

Here's how to watch all five Christmas day games

It's the most wonderful time of the year and the NBA's annual takeover on Christmas will keep you entertained for the entire day. And while the marquee matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers is the clear headliner, there are four other games worthy of your attention.

Here's how to watch all five Christmas games:

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics head to the Garden to take on Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks in a matchup between two teams vying for playoff positioning in the East.

  • When: 12 p.m. E.T.
  • Where: Madison Square Garden
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

A rematch of the Finals and both the Warriors and Cavs are on the top of their respective conferences. This should be a good one.

  • When: 2:30 p.m. E.T.
  • Where: Quicken Loans Arena
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN

Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs

Dwyane Wade and the inconsistent Bulls will face off against the always consistent Spurs. The Bulls beat the Spurs 95-91 in their first matchup earlier this season.

  • When: 5 p.m. E.T.
  • Where: AT&T Center
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder and the triple-double machine Russell Westbrook will play host to the young Timberwolves, who have two blossoming superstars in Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins .

  • When: 8 p.m. E.T.
  • Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

The battle for Staples Center will pit the young Lakers against their currently more successful city counterpart, the Clippers.

  • When: 10:30 p.m. E.T.
  • Where: Staples Center
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN

Christmas Day predictions

Bill Reiter
Ethan Skolnick
Matt Moore
James Herbert
Ananth Pandian
BOS at NY
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
Knicks
GS at CLE
Cavaliers
Cavaliers
Warriors
Warriors
Cavaliers
CHI at SA
Spurs
Spurs
Bulls
Spurs
Spurs
MIN at OKC
Thunder
Thunder
Timberwolves
Thunder
Timberwolves
LAC at LAL
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
