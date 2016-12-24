How to watch, stream Warriors vs. Cavs on Christmas: Time, TV channel, odds, picks

Well the rematch has finally arrived. The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors Sunday in their first matchup since Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season, which ended with the Cavaliers winning their first championship over the Warriors after rallying from a 3-1 series deficit.

The two teams lead their respective conferences, again, feature multiple likely All-Stars, again, and are the two best teams in the league, again. Last year, the Warriors won a close one at Oracle Arena 89-83 in a disjointed affair on Christmas, before Golden State obliterated the Cavaliers later in January 132-98. Based off that result, most assumed the Warriors would make quick work of the Cavs in the Finals, and after leading 3-1, it certainly looked like Golden State was cruising toward a second straight title.

But that's why they play the games.

The two teams are similar to last season's configurations, only better. The Warriors added Kevin Durant, and seeing what approach the Cavs take to guarding Durant will be fascinating. Keeping LeBron James on Durant means letting Draymond Green and Stephen Curry loose in the pick and roll. But with injuries to the Cavaliers' wings, they don't have a great cover for Durant.

Either way, this is the marquee matchup not only of the Christmas slate, but the 2016-17 season. Here's how to watch:

How to watch