How to watch, stream Warriors vs. Pistons: Time, TV channel, odds, prediction
Golden State will take on the slumping Pistons on Friday
Overcoming a slow start, the Warriors defeated the Nets on Thursday to extend their win streak to six games. But they can't rest on their laurels as on Friday, the Warriors head to Detroit to take on the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.
How to watch
- What: Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Who: Detroit Pistons
- Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills
- TV: League Pass
- Streaming: League Pass
- Line: Warriors (-7.5)
What to watch for
Michigan homecoming for Draymond: Missing Golden State's game against Brooklyn, Green went back to the Bay Area to be with his newborn son. Green is from Michigan, so he relishes playing against the Pistons in front of friends and family but Steve Kerr was unsure if the Warriors big man would rejoin the team against the Pistons.
"We'll see. I suppose there's a chance he could be in Detroit tomorrow," Kerr said via CBS Sports' James Herbert. "That's his one home game of the year. I know he doesn't want to miss that one. But we'll see if he makes it back in time. He has to take care of business at home first."
Well, it looks like Green took care of business as he posted a video to Snapchat on Thursday of him walking to a jet. Then speaking to the camera, Green said, "Wheels up to the mitten. Back to the grind."
Draymond Green's snapchat post last night as he was preparing to fly cross country for birth of his son pic.twitter.com/mc7vxwbzaQ— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 22, 2016
Green is an essential player on the Warriors, so his return will inject Golden State with some energy and defensive toughness. And he likely will be extra amped up to play in Detroit and his home state of Michigan. Not a promising sign for the Pistons.
Grumpy Van Gundy: Stan Van Gundy was not too enthused with his team after Detroit's 113-82 loss to the Bulls on Monday. The Pistons coach even threatened to change up the starting lineup in Detroit's following game on Wednesday against the Grizzlies but Jon Leur got in a car accident which postponed the move. The starting lineup didn't regain Van Gundy's faith in Detroit's 98-86 loss to the Grizzlies, so he likely could make a change against the Warriors.
Leur will probably replace either Tobias Harris or Marcus Morris. And if that doesn't make a difference, Van Gundy will likely openly criticize his team for the second time in a week.
Key matchup
Andre Drummond vs. Zaza Pachulia: Detroit's only advantage against Golden State is at the center spot with Drummond. And while Drummond is not a go-to scorer, he is an excellent rebounder (averaging 13.6 rebounds) and plays well in pick-and-roll situations with Reggie Jackson. If Drummond can help Detroit win the rebounding battle, the Pistons could likely remain competitive against Golden State.
Expert Pick
Warriors (-7.5). Even if Green didn't play, the Warriors have too much offensive firepower and defensive tenacity for the Pistons. Detroit was able to beat Golden State last season (one of their nine losses), yet with the Pistons' recent slump, it is hard to see them ending the Warriors' win streak.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Westbrook has 45-point triple-double win
Thunder star records his 14th triple-double of the season
-
LeBron gives couple $1.3 million in cash
Merry Christmas, indeed, courtesy of the Cavs' superstar who doubles as show exec producer
-
All about the new CBA
To start, expect superstars to stay put ... and don't sweat a lockout for at least six yea...
-
Terry: Karl told me I'd never make it
When Terry was a sophomore at Arizona, Karl told him he wouldn't make it to the NBA
-
Martin jokes about burning Karl's book
The former Nuggets forward doesn't want the coach to get residuals, though
-
Ice Cube starting new 3-on-3 league
Kenyon Martin and Jermaine O'Neal already have signed up
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre