How to watch, stream Warriors vs. Pistons: Time, TV channel, odds, prediction

Overcoming a slow start, the Warriors defeated the Nets on Thursday to extend their win streak to six games. But they can't rest on their laurels as on Friday, the Warriors head to Detroit to take on the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.

How to watch

What: Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET Who: Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills

The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: League Pass

League Pass Streaming: League Pass

League Pass Line: Warriors (-7.5)

What to watch for

Michigan homecoming for Draymond: Missing Golden State's game against Brooklyn, Green went back to the Bay Area to be with his newborn son. Green is from Michigan, so he relishes playing against the Pistons in front of friends and family but Steve Kerr was unsure if the Warriors big man would rejoin the team against the Pistons.

"We'll see. I suppose there's a chance he could be in Detroit tomorrow," Kerr said via CBS Sports' James Herbert. "That's his one home game of the year. I know he doesn't want to miss that one. But we'll see if he makes it back in time. He has to take care of business at home first."

Well, it looks like Green took care of business as he posted a video to Snapchat on Thursday of him walking to a jet. Then speaking to the camera, Green said, "Wheels up to the mitten. Back to the grind."

Draymond Green's snapchat post last night as he was preparing to fly cross country for birth of his son pic.twitter.com/mc7vxwbzaQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 22, 2016

Green is an essential player on the Warriors, so his return will inject Golden State with some energy and defensive toughness. And he likely will be extra amped up to play in Detroit and his home state of Michigan. Not a promising sign for the Pistons.

Grumpy Van Gundy: Stan Van Gundy was not too enthused with his team after Detroit's 113-82 loss to the Bulls on Monday. The Pistons coach even threatened to change up the starting lineup in Detroit's following game on Wednesday against the Grizzlies but Jon Leur got in a car accident which postponed the move. The starting lineup didn't regain Van Gundy's faith in Detroit's 98-86 loss to the Grizzlies, so he likely could make a change against the Warriors.

Leur will probably replace either Tobias Harris or Marcus Morris. And if that doesn't make a difference, Van Gundy will likely openly criticize his team for the second time in a week.

Key matchup

Andre Drummond vs. Zaza Pachulia: Detroit's only advantage against Golden State is at the center spot with Drummond. And while Drummond is not a go-to scorer, he is an excellent rebounder (averaging 13.6 rebounds) and plays well in pick-and-roll situations with Reggie Jackson. If Drummond can help Detroit win the rebounding battle, the Pistons could likely remain competitive against Golden State.

Expert Pick

Warriors (-7.5). Even if Green didn't play, the Warriors have too much offensive firepower and defensive tenacity for the Pistons. Detroit was able to beat Golden State last season (one of their nine losses), yet with the Pistons' recent slump, it is hard to see them ending the Warriors' win streak.