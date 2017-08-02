Ice Cube explains why the Big3 suspended Allen Iverson for missing a game

The Big3 has handed down a one-game suspension to Allen Iverson for no-showing a league game on Sunday without advance warning, Ice Cube told Adi Joseph of USA Today on Wednesday. Iverson will miss his teams next game scheduled to take place in Lexington, Kentucky.

Here's what Cube, the founder of the 3-on-3 league, told USA Today:

"Well, we talked about holding up the legitimacy of the league and he knows that him not showing up hurts us," Ice Cube said. "Who's happy to be suspended? Nobody. But he understands that it's a necessary step in the development of the Big3 who don't believe what we're doing and what we're going to do in the future. Our league is bigger than one man, and we've got Hall-of-Famers, champions, All-Stars, first-round picks, and we have to think about them. He understands that."

After missing the game on Sunday, Iverson issued an apology to everyone and said he would do his best to "make up" for it.

"First and foremost, I apologize to Ice Cube and my Big3 family, my fans and everyone disappointed by my absence in Dallas this past weekend," Iverson said. "I have spoke with Ice Cube directly regarding the details of my absence. I will do my best to make up for this moving forward on the Big3 tour."

Although Iverson hasn't been a star player -- he's played three games and has logged only 27 minutes, after all -- his presence (or lack thereof) looms large considering his overall stardom. The Big3 has chosen to feature Iverson as a key piece of its strategy in marketing the league, and he's far-and-away the most recognizable face involved with the organization.

Iverson will return to action in Week 8 of league play, which will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.