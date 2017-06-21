Ice Cube says Chauncey Billups is leaving the BIG3 for Cavs' front office job

Rapper. Actor. Entrepreneur. Ice Cube is apparently attempting to add another feather to his black L.A. Raiders cap: NBA news breaker.

TMZ caught up with Cube, who helped create the BIG3 basketball league that features former NBA players in a 3-on-3 competition, and he may have accidentally let some news slip about one of the expected participants, former NBA guard Chauncey Billups.

When asked about which team was the favorite to win the BIG3, Cube mentioned that Billups' team would have been the favorite, but that he's leaving to take a front office position with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"It was the Killer 3's (Billups' team) for a minute but since Chauncey took that job, it might change," he said.

When asked how he felt about Billups abondoning his league for the Cavs job, Cube had no hard feelings.

"We love it. That's what we all about, man," he said. "We think guys is gonna get back in the league with the BIG3, so we encourage guys to continue their NBA careers."

There's just one problem.

Although Billups reportedly had a second meeting with the Cavs on Wednesday, there's nothing to suggest that he has actually been offered or accepted the job.

Told nothing official on Billups front. Sorry, Mr. Cube. #Cavs — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) June 21, 2017

It appears that Ice Cube either has some inside information, or he's just so confident that Billups will get the job that he's already counting him out of the BIG3.

The Cavaliers parted ways with former GM David Griffin earlier in the week, and according to reports there is mutual interest between Billups and the Cavs. The expectation is that, if hired, Billups would fill the president of basketball operations role and would hire a new GM.