If this is indeed Phil Jackson riding a New York bus, Twitter is roasting him

Seemingly wanting to trade Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson has still not addressed the rumors surrounding the All-Star forward with the media. Instead, Jackson remains behind the scenes and is only occasionally using his Twitter account to hint at -- or outright reveal -- his thoughts about Anthony, which only helps to fuel the endless trade rumors.

But while Jackson continues to avoid the media, he apparently isn’t afraid to go out in public.

Well, at least it looks that way. You be the judge. Is this Phil in the photo below, which is actually from November of 2016 but has resurfaced? Twitter seems to think so, and the roasts are pretty great.

The photo was somehow recirculated on Twitter on Wednesday, which led to some jokes at Jackson’s expense:

On my way to steal your girl. By telling her a story about how I bullied Kwame Brown when he was a backup on one of my teams. pic.twitter.com/AnIdII9Dzo — David Roth (@david_j_roth) February 16, 2017

When you try to trade Melo & he says he's not waiving his no trade clause...and then he makes the All-Star team... pic.twitter.com/bx3OizP5gL — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) February 16, 2017

HANDS UP, PHIL pic.twitter.com/6FnmK7t41q — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) February 16, 2017

Phil Jackson looks like the loneliest man in New York on the city bus or this is the worst version of the movie "Speed" #Knicks #msg https://t.co/YFoM09rzwL — Sherrod Small (@Sherrod_Small) February 16, 2017

Adam Silver needs to broker the end to Phil's lifetime Uber ban. pic.twitter.com/tMlp0fei58 — Captain Obvious (@HashtagObvious) February 16, 2017

Yoooo @SBNationNBA really did this to Phil Jackson smh pic.twitter.com/D4gpuPy8u2 — Wayne Camp (@justWayneCamp) February 16, 2017

Now there is a very strong chance that this isn’t Jackson but that still doesn’t make the whole thing less funny.