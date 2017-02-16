If this is indeed Phil Jackson riding a New York bus, Twitter is roasting him

One example: "Phil is riding in the bus he threw Melo under?"

Seemingly wanting to trade Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson has still not addressed the rumors surrounding the All-Star forward with the media. Instead, Jackson remains behind the scenes and is only occasionally using his Twitter account to hint at -- or outright reveal -- his thoughts about Anthony, which only helps to fuel the endless trade rumors. 

But while Jackson continues to avoid the media, he apparently isn’t afraid to go out in public. 

Well, at least it looks that way. You be the judge. Is this Phil in the photo below, which is actually from November of 2016 but has resurfaced? Twitter seems to think so, and the roasts are pretty great. 

The photo was somehow recirculated on Twitter on Wednesday, which led to some jokes at Jackson’s expense: 

Now there is a very strong chance that this isn’t Jackson but that still doesn’t make the whole thing less funny.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

