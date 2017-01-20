If you think Russell Westbrook got robbed, Kevin Garnett, Twitter agree with you

Averaging a triple-double and single-handedly leading the Thunder to a current playoff spot in a season many thought would be a mess after Kevin Durant left town, it seemed like a no-brainer that Russell Westbrook, who's neck and neck with James Harden right now for league MVP, would be named an All-Star starter. Yet that didn't happen as Stephen Curry got the nod after he slightly edged out Westbrook for one of the starting guard spot due to the fan vote.

With the numbers he's been putting up, Westbrook not starting is definitely a travesty. Clippers consultant and TNT's Kevin Garnett called it "the league's all-time history snub."

Garnett isn't alone in his views. Others from the NBA community and outside of it expressed shock and dismay at Westbrook's snub.

The All-Star Game is just an exhibition and when players are evaluated at the end of their careers, they are never really judged by how many times they started. The number of times they made the All-Star Game is what counts. Yet it still seems unjust that Westbrook isn't being honored as a starter for his stellar play so far this season. If Westbrook responds to this slight as he has others in the past, he might unleash an fury on the league that has never been seen before.