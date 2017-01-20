If you think Russell Westbrook got robbed, Kevin Garnett, Twitter agree with you
Garnett called it the league's 'all-time history snub'
Averaging a triple-double and single-handedly leading the Thunder to a current playoff spot in a season many thought would be a mess after Kevin Durant left town, it seemed like a no-brainer that Russell Westbrook, who's neck and neck with James Harden right now for league MVP, would be named an All-Star starter. Yet that didn't happen as Stephen Curry got the nod after he slightly edged out Westbrook for one of the starting guard spot due to the fan vote.
With the numbers he's been putting up, Westbrook not starting is definitely a travesty. Clippers consultant and TNT's Kevin Garnett called it "the league's all-time history snub."
KG & @RandyMoss react to Russell Westbrook's #NBAAllStar snub... pic.twitter.com/7qsRdELSJo— KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) January 20, 2017
Garnett isn't alone in his views. Others from the NBA community and outside of it expressed shock and dismay at Westbrook's snub.
Dude averaging a triple double and not starting in the all star game is wild.— Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 20, 2017
Hard to believe @russwest44 isn't a starter... not to take away from those selected but the guy is having a historic season! #AllStar#NBA— Greg Anthony (@GregAnthony50) January 20, 2017
Chuck does not agree with Russell Westbrook being left out of starting lineup...— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 20, 2017
"He deserves to be starting. Plain and simple." pic.twitter.com/39YFquxhIo
How is Russell Westbrook not an all star starter!? He is playing out of his mind.— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 19, 2017
So Westbrook is averaging a Triple Double but hes not starting in the all- star game? Please get this man to a major city soon. Smh— Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) January 19, 2017
Can't believe they snubbed Russ from the all star starters— Allen Robinson II (@Thee_AR15) January 20, 2017
Triple-Doubles— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 20, 2017
All-Star starters (COMBINED)=19
Russ=21
Nobody deserves to start in the all star game over Russ.
If leading the league in ppg and averaging a triple double isnt good enough lol #sheeesh#PGpositionsnojoke— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) January 20, 2017
I know he won't care either way, it's all about the team, but Nobody deserves to start in the all star game over Russ.— Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) January 20, 2017
The All-Star Game is just an exhibition and when players are evaluated at the end of their careers, they are never really judged by how many times they started. The number of times they made the All-Star Game is what counts. Yet it still seems unjust that Westbrook isn't being honored as a starter for his stellar play so far this season. If Westbrook responds to this slight as he has others in the past, he might unleash an fury on the league that has never been seen before.
