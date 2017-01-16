Iman Shumpert explains how the Cavs physically wear down Stephen Curry

Ahead of Monday's NBA Finals rematch, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert discussed his team's strategy against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Shumpert told reporters that the Cavs try to wear Curry down over the course of the game by being as physical as possible with him, via cleveland.com's Joe Vardon:

"We just put a lot of pressure on him to physically take the punishment all game," Shumpert said. "We put a strong, athletic guy on him. When we guard him, guarding him up the floor, trying to get into his legs.

"Throughout the game if you consistently guard somebody that way at the end of the game, if they're last five minutes isn't as up to par, you feel like you did your job because you wore on him the whole game."

...

"You just gotta stay consistent with guys like that because they have the ball so much that no matter what you do they're going to get in a rhythm," Shumpert said. "You just gotta survive their runs they go on and hopefully you've done your job as far as getting in to him and applying pressure the whole game. You see the effects of that pressure in the last few minutes of the game."