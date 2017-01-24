In clutch situations, Westbrook is the player we loved to think Kobe Bryant was
Look at what Russ does when the game is on the line and try to say his stats are empty
If you take one thing away from the Thunder's 97-95 victory over the Jazz Monday, let it be this:
Utah showed it can dictate the pace vs. a playoff opponent, control the flow of the game, get big buckets, and in the end, none of it mattered because Russell Westbrook is one of the two most impactful players in the NBA this season.
Westbrook missed 13 shots in a row at one point. The Thunder shot just 43 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range. This was a tight, ugly game, the kind that best suits Utah's approach, especially without Rodney Hood -- who, it should be noted, missed the game. The Jazz are well-built for the playoffs particularly because they can force teams to play their style. That's a big step for this team, to be able to dictate the terms of engagement.
However, Westbrook tallied his 22nd triple-double of the year, putting in 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, and made the game-winning jumper.
This is the evolving complexity of trying to understand Russell Westbrook's season. Westbrook is shooting 36 percent on mid-range jumpers this season. He is shooting just 34 percent on shots inside the final minute of a game within three points. It was, by its very definition, and certainly given his own struggles in this area, a bad shot, a contested mid-range jumper.
But these shots in these situations matter, and while yes, he's taken way more than anyone else, he's also made more of these shots than anyone else this season. Westbrook leads the league in clutch-time (defined by a five-point game in the final five minutes) plus-minus, and is second in rebounds and assists, along with points. He's scoring, but he's also undeniably helping his team win. The Thunder are now 17-5 when Westbrook has a triple-double. You cannot make the argument these are empty stats that he's putting up, not when his production is the very thing keeping the Thunder competitive.
Westbrook has, in some ways, become the very opposite of Kobe Bryant. Bryant was always renown for his clutch performances; everyone has a Kobe game-winner they remember. Until you looked at the data, and it turns out he was never really all that clutch anyway. But it felt that way. With Westbrook, somehow, it's the inverse. You know he misses a lot of shots, turns the ball over, makes rash decisions; you've seen them. But the evidence tells you that Westbrook makes winning plays, constantly.
For all his field goal inefficiency, he hits big shots in clutch moments. For all his turnovers, he creates points for his teammates. His usage is high, but look at his production. If you want to know how to encapsulate this Westbrook season, look to Monday. He missed 13 shots in a row. He made the last one. The Thunder won.
And the season of Russ continues.
