In Kevin Durant sweepstakes, Warriors losing Finals was a loss for Celtics, too

Kevin Durant is a member of the Golden State Warriors, but he has said that he wouldn't have joined them if they had won the title last season. While we'll never truly know what he would have done had the Warriors not blown a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, there are people around the league who think he might have still left the Oklahoma City Thunder and chosen the Boston Celtics in free agency, via ESPN the Magazine:

On Saturday, July 2, Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, GM Danny Ainge, and Patriots QB Tom Brady fly to the East Hampton Airport to meet with Durant. The players they bring: Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart, Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder. Thomas, Olynyk and Crowder pose for photos with Brady next to the Celtics owners' jet, and, in the meeting, the Celtics group pitches teaming KD with Horford -- not knowing Durant had already heard that idea just days before in Oklahoma City. Still, Durant meets with Boston for four hours. And, in the aftermath, many sources around the NBA come to believe this: Boston might have landed Durant had the Warriors won the Finals -- as Durant wouldn't want to have looked like a man hopping aboard a dynasty.

Kevin Durant at the TD Garden. USATSI

Durant seriously considered Boston, and he has said as much. The Celtics were on his short list because they had a ready-made supporting cast for him, and that was before they signed Al Horford -- that deal was completed hours after they met with Durant. There was a report the night before Durant's decision that the only teams in the running were Oklahoma City, Golden State and Boston. The idea that he "might" have gone there is not exactly revelatory. The interesting part of this is thinking about how the league would be different if he had gone another way.

It's six months to the day since Durant made one of the biggest free-agent moves the sports world has ever seen. The Warriors are rolling along, and if he wanted to join them because he could potentially be part of a dynasty, it looks like he made the right call. The Thunder, meanwhile, are exceeding expectations, with Russell Westbrook averaging a triple-double and looking like the co-favorite for MVP. The Celtics are third in the East, but have weathered the storm after a series of injuries and are winners of eight of their last 10 games. With the exception of the Miami Heat, all the teams he met with are doing just fine, though they are not on Golden State's level.

Wherever Durant went, he would have been on an upper-echelon team with a chance to compete for a championship. He didn't seriously consider franchises that couldn't give him that opportunity. As Danny Ainge told the Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy in July, Boston believed it had a legitimate shot at signing him. Despite Tom Brady's presence and Brad Stevens' basketball presentation, it just didn't work out.