Injured Kevin Durant weighs in on player-rest issue with double-standard argument

Kevin Durant was very busy Wednesday. He had his four-week re-evaluation following knee injury, his Warriors had an important game against the San Antonio Spurs and he had a lengthy interview to ESPN. The re-evaluation was positive, the team announced it may be possible for a return before the end of the regular season , the Warriors bounced back from a 22-point deficit to beat the Spurs and Durant made some righteous comments about the issue of players resting.

Durant noted the double standard when people talk about players resting, saying, “It’s only for like five players. So you want a rule just for those five players?” More, via ESPN:

“The truth about it is, it’s only for a couple of players in the league,” Durant told ESPN. “They don’t care if the 13th man on the bench rest. It’s only for like LeBron [James], Steph [Curry], [James] Harden, Russell [Westbrook]. It’s only for like five players. So you want a rule just for those five players?” “Players, if anything, need a mental break sometimes. And sorry, they’re human,” Durant told ESPN. “They go through so much every single day. There are so many obligations off the court that you don’t know about ... family. ... It might not be a physical break, it might just be a reset mentally, and I get that. “It’s hard for you to just craft a rule out for the top players,” he said. “I’ve seen guys that’s not even in the playoffs resting, sitting out for the rest of the season. And it’s nothing against those guys. I’m not trying to bash them or anything. [Phoenix Suns center] Tyson Chandler is out. They got him sitting out for the rest of the year. I’m sure he wants to play, but they’re not saying anything about Tyson Chandler, so it’s hard for me to really talk about this. It’s not a league-wide rule. It’s not a league-wide concern. “It’s only a concern for the top players.”

As noted numerous times, the players -- Durant in this case -- and the league are in the right. It is beneficial in the long run for players to rest on occasion, but it’s also beneficial for the league to have stars on the court as much as possible. Until the number of games is reduced, or the season is extended, this issue is going to continue to arise.

Still, it was interesting to hear Durant speak so candidly about this issue. While correct regarding a double standard, that extra scrutiny is a natural consequence of being one of the best players in the world.