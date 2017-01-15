Isaiah Thomas fires back at Schroder: I'd never bring family into trash talk

There is a bit of a point guard rivalry brewing between Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas and Hawks guard Dennis Schroder. The two guards got into in last year's playoffs and now they are engaging in a war or words.

After Thomas sinked a big shot to lead Boston past Atlanta 103-101 on Friday, Schroder told reporters that the Celtics guard had made disparaging remarks about his mother during some heated trash talk.

From Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

When the Celtics went up by 20 points, Thomas taunted the Philips Arena crowd by repeating that Schroder "ain't nothing." He said after the game that "Every time I step on the floor I want to win the battle. He's not somebody I'm worried about. I'm worried about doing what's best for my team and getting my team a win. I'll worry about the rest later." ... "I'm playing basketball," Schroder said afterward. "If he think that he got to curse at my mom or say some dumb stuff about my family, that has nothing to do with basketball. That's his choice. I've got too much class for that. Next one, we are going to get it."

Defending himself, Thomas took to Twitter to deny Schroder's comments after the game:

@CVivlamoreAJC not sure what the quote is referring to but one thing is certain I would never disrespect/talk trash about anyones family/mom — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) January 14, 2017 @CVivlamoreAJC That type of trash talk is not my style & never has been. Flat out NEVER happened. — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) January 14, 2017

But Thomas wasn't satisfied with his two 140 character rebuttals. Still bothered by Schroder's quote, he spoke at length with reporters on Sunday.

From the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn:

"Yeah, I don't talk about nobody's mom, I don't cuss at nobody's moms, and I don't talk about people's families," he said. "So whatever [Schroder] said, that's a 100 percent lie and he knows that. I always say, 'Keep it hoop.' When it comes to basketball, I talk about basketball and I'm doing to trash talk and I'm going to compete, I'm going to do whatever I can to make my team win a game. "But I don't bring parents in it. I don't bring family. I don't even know his mom to curse at her like he said I did or whatever he's lying about. From this point on, I don't even want to talk about Dennis Schroder because he's not even on the level that I'm trying to be on. I'm not even focused on him anymore."

Thomas seems quite annoyed by Schroder and while he says he won't be focusing on the Hawks guard anymore, there is definitely some bad blood between the two guards. This should add yet another level of entertainment to their next meeting on Feb. 27.