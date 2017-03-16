Isaiah Thomas joins Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in exclusive scoring club

Isaiah Thomas has been absolutely incredible this season. He made his second successive All-Star appearance, broke the Boston Celtics’ franchise record with 43 consecutive 20-point games, and is currently second in the league in scoring with a career-high mark of 29.2 points per game.

On Wednesday night, Thomas had another strong performance, putting in 27 points to lead the Celtics past the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-104. In doing so, he joined Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in an exclusive scoring club. The 27 points were a team-high for the Celtics, making it 32 consecutive games in which Thomas has led Boston in scoring.

In the past 40 years, only two players, Jordan and Bryant, have ever had a longer stretch.

Isaiah Thomas had 27 Pts tonight to lead the Celtics in outright scoring for the 32nd straight game. He's in elite company, via @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/wmfBBqGoBG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 16, 2017

While Jordan’s mark of 66 consecutive games leading the Bulls in scoring is out of touch for this season, and likely will never be broken, Thomas does have a shot at moving into second place on the list. The Celtics have 14 games remaining, so Thomas could possibly get as high as 46 straight leading the C’s before the playoffs begin.

That feeling when you’re mentioned in the same breath as MJ and Kobe. USATSI

That will take some impressive work, of course, but with the way Thomas has been playing this season, I wouldn’t put anything past him.