J.R. Smith and his wife share news about daughter being born five months early
J.R. Smith shares difficult family news with his fans on UNINTERRUPTED
After needing surgery to repair his fractured right thumb, Cavs sharpshooter J.R. Smith will be sidelined until mid-to-late March. But while Smith works his way back to the court, he unfortunately will also have to deal with something bigger than basketball.
Posting a video on UNINTERRUPTED, Smith and his wife shared the heartbreaking news that their newborn daughter, Dakota, was born five months prematurely and weighs just one pound:
.@TheRealJRSmith and his wife share difficult family news.
"We know we're not the only family going through this, who has been through this or who will ever go through it," Jewel Harris, Smith's wife, said in the video. "That's why we decided to share what we've been going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers, and we'll do the same for everybody else."
