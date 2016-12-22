J.R. Smith has the most J.R. Smith response ever to George Karl's book excerpts

J.R. Smith is not amused by Karl's memoir

George Karl's soon-to-be-released memoir, "Furious George," takes several disparaging shots at a few of the players he's coached throughout his lengthy coaching career. Carmelo Anthony receives the brunt of Karl's vitriol yet the former coach also takes the time to call out J.R. Smith, who played for him when he coached the Denver Nuggets.

Karl didn't really hold anything back and in an advanced copy of his memoir obtained by CBS Sports, the former Nuggets coach said that Smith carried "a huge sense of entitlement, a distracting posse, his eye always on the next contract and some really unbelievable shot selection."

An avid user of social media, this line apparently got back to Smith, which prompted him to tweet this:

This is not the first time Smith has tweeted about Karl. Like Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony, Smith has called Karl a "snake in the grass," when the players were either free from playing under Karl or after the coach levied a criticism through the media:

Backing up Smith, former NBA player Reggie Evans, who played for Karl in Denver, offered up a similar take on the coach:

Anthony has not yet commented on Karl's criticisms but it seems pretty clear how Smith feels about the whole situation, which means he likely won't be adding his Karl's book to his reading list any time soon.

