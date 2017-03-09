J.R. Smith: Returning to Cavs will be difficult, but so was trailing 3-1 in Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith is close to returning to the court , and he had a clever response when asked about the process of re-integrating with the team. Smith told reporters Wednesday that the Cavaliers’ biggest challenge in between now and the playoffs will be getting used to Smith’s presence now that the roster is different -- he hasn’t played a single game with Kyle Korver, Deron Williams or Derrick Williams -- but he didn’t exactly sound worried about it.

“It will be difficult,” Smith said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, “but being down 3-1 [in the NBA Finals] is difficult.”

Smith, who fractured his right thumb in December, is listed as questionable for Cleveland’s game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. He missed shootaround, however, due to an illness.

“We told him to stay in bed and we will see how he is tonight,” Cavs assistant coach Larry Drew said, via cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

The last time Smith played in a game was Dec. 20 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He was initially projected to miss 12-14 weeks -- if he is in the lineup against the Pistons, he’ll be coming back a couple of weeks ahead of schedule, giving Cleveland a bit more time to work out its rotation.