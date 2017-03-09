J.R. Smith returns, giving the already-prolific Cavs yet another weapon

Thursday night in Detroit, one national nightmare will come to an end: J.R. Smith will be back on the basketball court as the Cavaliers take on the Pistons. The Cavs guard, who was sidelined due to a broken thumb and hasn’t played since Dec. 20, put out a video on Twitter announcing his return.

“I am officially back,” Smith said. “I will be playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons.”

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, who will also be making his return Thursday, said that Smith will come off the bench, and will be on a minutes restriction. He did not disclose, however, how many minutes Smith will be limited to.

Even though the Cavaliers have been fine in his 36-game absence, and still hold the No. 1 seed in the East, Smith’s return will be welcomed in Cleveland, as he gives an already prolific offense yet another weapon.