J.R. Smith says J.R. Smith is the reason for LeBron James' triple-double surge

LeBron James has been a triple-double machine lately, racking up three triple-doubles in the Cavaliers’ last four games. The recent surge has helped LeBron to his best triple-double season ever, as Tuesday night against the Pistons he picked up his 10th triple-double of the season, marking the first time in his career in which he’s hit the double-digit mark. 

So what has been the reason behind LeBron’s impressive run of form? Well, according to J.R. Smith it’s been J.R. Smith. LeBron’s run of three triple-doubles in four games started last week when Smith returned from his long absence due to a thumb injury. And following Tuesday’s game, Smith joked that therefore he must be behind the success his teammate is having. 

Is this man the driving force behind LeBron’s triple-double surge? USATSI

“I mean, ever since I came back he’s been getting triple-doubles, so, I ain’t trying to toot my own horn or anything but, you know, I’m just saying,” Smith said.

While there may be some other factors at play, it’s kind of hard to dispute J.R.’s claim here. I mean, in the four games he’s been back on the court, LeBron has over thirty percent of his total triple-doubles for the season. There’s no arguing with facts like that. 

