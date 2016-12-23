J.R. Smith takes down George Karl on Twitter in eight easy words
Former Nuggets wingman under Karl responds to criticism in Karl's new book.
After comments from George Karl in his new memoir surfaced Thursday, describing former Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony. J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin as selfish players and questioning the impact that the absence of a father figure played in the development of both Anthony and Martin, players all took their own approach in responding.
Carmelo Anthony, to his credit, elected not to get involved in the controversy.
Carmelo Anthony said "no way" when reporters asked him to discuss comments George Karl made about him in his book.— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 22, 2016
Anthony deserves a lot of credit for not getting into the ruckus. There's no win here. Karl clearly is seeking attention in advance of his book's release, and these comments specifically are easy triggers to get Anthony to make headlines. Staying above, and out of it, is the best look possible.
Kenyon Martin elected to go off on Twitter. J.R. Smith also decided to respond on Twitter, and managed to eviscerate Karl in just eight easy words.
Still trying to be relevant. Sad just sad.— JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 22, 2016
Smith and Karl clashed constantly, in part due to Smith's consistent habits of breaking the offense and a proclivity for not taking professionalism seriously. But in time, Smith wound up on the Cavaliers, won an NBA championship, and changed his career narrative, while Karl's legacy has been damaged by his tenure with the Kings and now this controversy.
Either way, it seems few of Karl's former players will be looking to embrace him in the future.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
WATCH: Curry goes 360 in warm-ups
Not a real play, but not a bad one, either.
-
Kenyon Martin goes off on George Karl
The former Nugget is livid over comments in an excerpt from Karl's new book
-
Karl rips Melo, J.R. Smith in book
Ex-NBA coach writes some not-so-nice things about his former players in a new book
-
Draymond Green out following son's birth
Warriors star leaves team, not available for Thursday game at Brooklyn
-
LeBron, Durant need to hate each other
The only thing that can take this rivalry to Lakers-Celtics level is good, old-fashioned h...
-
NBA Christmas gift guide
What's the perfect gift for an NBA fan? We've got you covered
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre