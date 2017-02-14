J.R. Smith took the NBA championship trophy with him to McDonald's
At least he had his shirt on
Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has been sidelined since December with a broken thumb, but he's got a knack for making his way back into the headlines.
Smith recently took a trip to McDonald's -- not really news under normal circumstances -- but this time he brought a special friend with him: the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Never one to be shy, Smith posted the photo below with the trophy and his delicious breakfast on Snapchat.
J.R. Smith brought the Larry O'Brien Trophy to McDonalds because he can pic.twitter.com/bUOZf282gt— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 14, 2017
Is Smith's looking for a McDonald's partnership? Maybe.
Is it more likely that he was out cruising around with his championship trophy when he got a sudden craving for a sausage McMuffin and just had to stop? Definitely.
Smith is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery, and should be able to rejoin the Cavs in mid-March, just in time for their playoff run.
