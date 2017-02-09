Jabari Parker suffers non-contact injury to same knee in which he tore his ACL in 2014

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker suffered a non-contact knee injury Wednesday against the Miami Heat and did not return to the game. He was later diagnosed with a left knee sprain and will have an MRI on Thursday. The knee is the same one that he suffered an ACL on in his rookie season.

This is not good.

Jabari Parker's left knee. Again. Oh no. pic.twitter.com/MlLqefPRzb — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 9, 2017

The sprain diagnosis is significant here, because that's how most major tears are first described before the MRI. Sprains are actually small tears. If Parker has sustained another major ligament tear, it's going to take another full year for him to get back on the floor, and at that point his conditioning and athleticism will have been severely compromised.

The Bucks had just gotten Khris Middleton back from his major leg injury, so this injury is pretty devastating, especially since Milwaukee has been in a spiral as of late. They need Parker to make a late-season playoff run and if he's gone for the year, that's going to be devastating to their playoff hopes.

Parker is averaging 20.2 points and 6.3 rebounds this season for Milwaukee.