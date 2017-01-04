Jae Crowder feels disrespected because Celtics fans cheered Gordon Hayward

Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder isn't interested in rumors about his team trying to add another wing player. He tweeted a series of sleeping face emojis with a link to a CSNNE slideshow on players they could target last summer, and he was upset that Celtics fans cheered reported Celtics target Gordon Hayward on Tuesday. After Boston's 115-104 victory over the Utah Jazz, Crowder expressed his displeasure in two ways.

First, there was this:

Jae Crowder wasn't happy about fans cheering for Gordon Hayward: pic.twitter.com/lGYOII7Sao — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 4, 2017

And then there was this:

HOME TEAM FANS CHEERING FOR THE OPPOSING PLAYERS NOW.. AW MAN OK... SMH BUT GOOD WIN FELLAS ONTO THE NEXT ONE.!! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 4, 2017 @mattframingham < I HAVE NO PROBLEM LEAVING IT.! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 4, 2017

Jae Crowder is disappointed with Celtics fans. USATSI

Let this be a reminder that players are aware of reports and rumors about their team at all times. Crowder knows that Hayward potentially reuniting with former Butler coach Brad Stevens has been talked about for years, and that Hayward is a free agent in July. Crowder also knows that, when it comes to trade speculation involving Boston, his name often comes up as someone who could be sent away. His job on Tuesday was to do everything he could to make life difficult for Hayward, so the last thing he wanted to hear was home fans cheering for the guy.