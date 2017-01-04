Jae Crowder feels disrespected because Celtics fans cheered Gordon Hayward

The Boston forward took it personally

Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder isn't interested in rumors about his team trying to add another wing player. He tweeted a series of sleeping face emojis with a link to a CSNNE slideshow on players they could target last summer, and he was upset that Celtics fans cheered reported Celtics target Gordon Hayward on Tuesday. After Boston's 115-104 victory over the Utah Jazz, Crowder expressed his displeasure in two ways.

First, there was this:

And then there was this:

Jae Crowder not happy
Jae Crowder is disappointed with Celtics fans. USATSI

Let this be a reminder that players are aware of reports and rumors about their team at all times. Crowder knows that Hayward potentially reuniting with former Butler coach Brad Stevens has been talked about for years, and that Hayward is a free agent in July. Crowder also knows that, when it comes to trade speculation involving Boston, his name often comes up as someone who could be sent away. His job on Tuesday was to do everything he could to make life difficult for Hayward, so the last thing he wanted to hear was home fans cheering for the guy.

