Jahlil Okafor reportedly rejoins 76ers after trade talks stall

Optimistic that they were going to find a willing trade partner, the Philadelphia 76ers told Jahlil Okafor to stay home and not travel with the team. Okafor even changed his Twitter location to his hometown of Chicago, which only amplified the perception that a trade was imminent.

Yet after a few days of reported trade talks which apparently haven’t gone anywhere, the Sixers have asked Okafor to rejoin the team and he will be available to play against the Celtics on Wednesday.

From Philly.com’s Keith Pompey:

Jahlil Okafor has rejoined the 76ers and is likely to play Wednesday night in Boston because the team is not as close to trading the second-year center as it seemed to be in recent days, sources said. The trade talks continue. ... Okafor has been the subject of trade discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, and reportedly the Portland Trail Blazers, among others.

This must all be very strange for Okafor. He clearly knows the Sixers are trying to trade him but since Philadelphia can’t find a suitable deal, he has to return to a team that doesn’t appear to want him anymore. With that in mind, what type of motivation or incentive does Okafor have to play hard? Also, if Okafor doesn’t play well or looks lazy on the court, that could potentially impact his trade value.

This is why the Sixers held Okafor out in the first place. His numbers have gone down with the emergence of Joel Embiid, and if Okafor continues to perform poorly for the Sixers, his trade value will also plummet. Despite this, it still seems likely that Okafor will be wearing a different uniform after the trade deadline -- the only catch now is that it will take Philadelphia much longer than they anticipated.