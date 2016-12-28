James Harden calls Mavs 'disrespectful,' Rockets try to confront Salah Mejri

The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks played a mostly unremarkable game on Tuesday, but all the extracurricular activities have made it notable. There were eight technical fouls and two flagrant fouls called in the Rockets' 123-107 victory, and the war of words did not end when the buzzer sounded.

"That other team was trippin' tonight, just disrespectful, unprofessional, players and coaches," James Harden told reporters, via the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "I don't know what was their problem."

According to ESPN's Calvin Watkins, as Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle walked to the locker room, Houston guard Patrick Beverley yelled, "Don't be mad at us, Coach! Way to be an icon, Coach! Have a nice season, Coach!" According to the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend, Beverley also yelled, "Don't get mad at us for just playing basketball, brother!"

After all that, Beverley took to Twitter:

What we experienced today as a team. Was the upmost disrespect. And total disrespect to Us and the GAME OF BASKETBALL...Still got the W tho — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) December 28, 2016

Salah Mejri battles Nene. USATSI

If you're thinking that this is all a bit extreme, even for a physical game, then you're correct. So, what's this all about? The Houston Chronicle reported that Dallas center Salah Mejri "apparently said something about Trevor Ariza's wife, kids." Mejri strongly denied saying anything personal to Ariza, via ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Ariza and several teammates reportedly waited outside the Mavericks' locker room to confront Mejri, but Mejri reportedly exited another way.

The good news: If this is going to spill over to the next time these teams meet, it will have to wait until next season. With the victory, Houston swept the season series. Rockets forward Sam Dekker pointed this out on Twitter (and retweeted Beverley's tweet, too):

Get them brooms out and go home. #sweep — Sam Dekker (@dekker) December 28, 2016

Perhaps the most inflammatory comment of the night came from a broadcaster, rather than someone directly involved. Rockets color commentator Matt Bullard tweeted that Mejri "disgraced himself and his team with what he said about Ariza's family," adding, "that shit has no place in the NBA."