James Harden helped recruit Lou Williams to the Rockets two weeks before trade

Then a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, guard Lou Williams received a phone call from Houston Rockets guard James Harden two weeks before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Williams was on the block because the Lakers were building for the future, and the Rockets were looking to add one more playmaker to their rotation. Harden asked if he’d like to play in Houston, and Williams answered in the affirmative, via The Vertical’s Shams Charania:

“When James called, he asked me if I was interested in playing with them,” Williams told The Vertical. “I told him that I loved the Lakers, but James and them have a group that fit my personality, fit how I play. He said he was going to make it happen.” Williams then laughed, sitting on the edge of a visiting court following a recent practice. “I’ve heard that before, so I didn’t really put stock into it,” Williams told The Vertical. “I guess James did put the word in, and the team made it happen.” … “It wasn’t awkward for me with the changes going on in L.A. because I’ve understood the business,” Williams told The Vertical. “I remember the first day I joined the Rockets, I came into the breakfast room and [coach] Mike [D’Antoni] asked me if I would be able to play tonight if they needed me to, and I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘All right, be yourself.’ He said don’t think about anything, just play. That’s all I needed to hear.”

The Williams acquisition was a part of the Rockets’ plan to outgun the Golden State Warriors with a barrage of 3-point shooting, should they meet in the playoffs. Corey Brewer, who was sent to the Lakers in the deal, shot just 23.4 percent on his 3s in Houston this season, and now the Rockets don’t really play anybody who compromises their floor spacing. Williams is also an additional playmaker, and that skill will presumably come in handy when teams inevitably try to get the ball out of Harden’s hands in the postseason. The fit was obvious, and it gave Williams an opportunity to go from a lottery team to a fringe contender. Harden didn’t exactly need to get creative with his pitch.

This is also yet another example of how player-to-player tampering is not enforced in the NBA. While teams cannot gauge an opposing player’s interest in them without receiving permission, recruiting like this happens all the time.