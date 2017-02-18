James Harden playing more determined than ever after talking to Kobe Bryant

After leading the Houston Rockets to the Western Conference Finals in 2015 and finishing second in MVP voting to Stephen Curry, James Harden took a step back last season.

His overall numbers were still stellar, but Harden’s defensive miscues became a larger, overarching story. The Rockets also struggled, finishing 41-41 and losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Warriors. Harden also failed to make any of the All-NBA teams, despite getting on the first team the previous year.

But the narrative surrounding Harden has changed this season, and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant might have a hand in the Rockets All-Star’s resurgent rise.

Harden has talked to Bryant in the past, yet this time around, the Rockets All-Star was more mindful of the advice the Lakers great was giving him.

From the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen:

Bryant said they talked about studying the game relentlessly to understand how each player is impacted by an opposing defense and Harden’s control of the offense. But then, they got to the quality that mattered - and likely defined Bryant’s career and Harden’s rise - most. “He’s gotten to a point in his career he’s had enough,” Bryant said. “As players, we get to that point where this is the most important moment, this is the season. I want to win the championship now by any means necessary. “When you’re younger, you have the mentality of ‘OK, I’m going to go out there and try to win it. If it doesn’t happen, it can happen next season.’ He’s gotten to a place where, ‘You know what, we’re going to get this thing done and we’re going to get it done now.’ I think that determination comes with growth. Harden, Bryant said, developed a raging desire to win, to not perform, but to compete and defeat. Harden will still celebrate in ways Bryant did not. Bryant didn’t shimmy. Harden does not show ferocity as with the Bryant jutting-jaw expressions. If anything, when most determined, he is his most straight-faced. But Bryant saw the drive he needed to see. “It’s pure determination to understand this is the utmost importance,” Bryant said. “For an athlete, it’s a life or death type mentality to where nothing else matters. Second place doesn’t matter. Third place doesn’t matter. Conference championships doesn’t matter. That’s the aggression he’s playing with. That’s the determination I see.” Harden said their talks were influential, but “nothing new. “I have a good relationship with Kobe,” Harden said. “I always talk with him. I pick his brain. He’s been through tough times in his career as well. He knows adversity. He knows how to bounce back. That was one aspect of what we talked about. “We’re different leaders and obviously, we have two totally different games. But the way he attacked the game and got it done, there’s things I take from that.”

Back to playing like an MVP candidate, Harden has definitely thrived thanks in large part to coach Mike D’Antoni’s offensive system. Harden is leading the league in assists, racking up triple-doubles and has scored more than 50 points twice this season. His game is tailor made for D’Antoni’s system, leading to Harden’s amazing averages of 29.2 points, 11.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds. Harden is also shooting 44 percent and 35.3 percent on 3-pointers.

But as Bryant points out, Harden is playing with more determination this season and seems hell bent on winning more than anything else. This renewed purpose has fueled Harden, which in turn is why the Rockets are one of the top three teams in the West.