Jared Dudley, Brandon Jennings fined $35K each for roles in Suns-Wizards fracas
Heavy fines are the result of Tuesday night's incident in Phoenix
On Tuesday night during a wild game in Phoenix, Jared Dudley and Brandon Jennings were ejected from the matchup between the Suns and Wizards for their roles in a scuffle between the two teams. Dudley was tossed for headbutting Jason Smith, while Jennings was sent to the showers early for making a gun gesture toward Dudley.
Jennings, who claimed the gesture was not gun related, noted following the game that he expected to hear from the league about the incident. His senses were correct, as Thursday, the league levied $35,000 fines upon each player. Dudley’s fine was for “escalating an altercation,” while Jennings was dinged for “making menacing gestures.”
The fines, which serve, of course, as a reminder not to headbutt or point finger guns at people, are noticeably rather steep. For comparison, Jae Crowder was fined $25K for making contact with John Wall following a game earlier this year. Likewise, Kyle O’Quinn recently lost $25K for pushing Anthony Davis.
Perhaps the league increased the penalty on this occasion to show they do not take it lightly when it comes to anything gun related.
