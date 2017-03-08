Jared Dudley's headbutt, Brandon Jennings' gun gesture, and a wild sequence in Phoenix
This was a weird one
All right, so.
We’ve already gone over the Suns’ show-stopping plays and the Suns mascot diving onto the floor , but it’s time to go back to Phoenix to take a look at another bizarre moment from a surprisingly entertaining game.
OK, so first we have Jason Smith setting a brutal back-pick on Tyler Ulis, with the Suns guard running straight into the much larger Smith’s chest.
Obviously, Ulis’ teammates didn’t like that, particularly Jared Dudley, who decided he had a few things to say to Smith. But on the way over, he decided that words maybe weren’t going to get the point across, so instead, he delivered this strange combination headbutt/chest-bump thing that honestly didn’t look that effective.
But you know how things go, and Smith’s teammates were upset because Dudley was messing with their guy, and all of sudden there was a big mob of angry basketball men crowding around each other near midcourt. Which, with most NBA “fights” is where the action would end. Eventually the refs would get control of the situation, the players would meander back toward their benches, a few technicals would be handed out, and everyone would move on.
However, Brandon Jennings was not content to just do the classic pushing and yelling routine, and instead decided to break out the rarely seen gun gesture to make sure Dudley understood he was upset, or something. Instead, it only served to rile up Dudley, and the posturing crescendoed again.
Eventually, the players were separated, the refs consulted with one another and their colleagues in Secaucus, and Jared Dudley and Brandon Jennings were ejected from the game. Which, in the end seems pretty fair. They were the two instigators; Dudley made intentional and unnecessary contact with another player, and Jennings made a threatening gesture. There was no reason to let the two stick around and potentially have a situation where someone gets injured in retaliation.
For his part, however, Jennings claims he was not making a gun gesture at Dudley. After the game, he told the Washington Post’s Candace Buckner he was simply trying to calm Dudley down.
Which, even if it weren’t a gun gesture, pointing your fingers and yelling at someone during an emotional moment is probably not the best way to get them to calm down. But, of course, hindsight is always 20/20.
As Jennings noted, the league will likely be getting in touch with him and Dudley sometime soon, and fines, at least, are certainly likely.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Report: Stephenson going back to Wolves
The swingman is sticking around in Minnesota -- at least for now
-
Look out! Suns mascot dives onto court
What is going on?
-
Suns turn in a number of top plays
The Suns are headed for a lottery pick, but that hasn't stopped them from playing entertaining...
-
Westbrook drops 58, but Blazers get win
Another incredible night for Westbrook, but it's not enough to beat the Blazers
-
Nash congratulates Dirk with awesome pic
The two-time MVP congratulates his former running mate in Dallas
-
Dirk joins an elite club with 30k points
Dirk joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre