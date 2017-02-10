Jason Williams, Baron Davis, Mark Cuban headline NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

These rosters actually aren't that bad

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters were announced on Thursday, and some of the participants are actual celebrities. As usual, the game will feature prominent former NBA players, current WNBA players and people from the entertainment world. It will air Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here are the rosters:

West team

  • Miles Brown (actor)
  • Tom Cavanagh (actor)
  • Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks owner)
  • Baron Davis (NBA legend)
  • Andy Grammer (recording artist)
  • Jiang Jinfu (actor, model)
  • Anthony Mackie (actor)
  • Romeo Miller (actor, recording artist)
  • Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian)
  • Master P (actor, recording artist)
  • Candace Parker (Los Angeles Sparks)
  • Aarón Sánchez (celebrity chef)

Coaches: Michael Smith (ESPN host), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Rocsi Diaz (television personality)

East team

  • Brandon Armstrong (former NBA D-League player and social media star)
  • Win Butler (musician)
  • Nick Cannon (actor, recording artist)
  • Rachel DeMita (NBA2K TV personality)
  • Ansel Elgort (actor, recording artist)
  • Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks owner)
  • Caleb McLaughlin (actor)
  • Peter Rosenberg (media personality)
  • Oscar Schmidt (Basketball legend)
  • Lindsay Whalen (WNBA player)
  • Jason Williams (NBA legend)
  • Kris Wu (recording artist)

Coaches: Jemele Hill (ESPN host), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), Fat Joe (recording artist)

Thoughts:

  • This event is generally a complete joke, but I'm genuinely interested in watching this year, if only because of two players on the East team: Jason Williams and Oscar Schmidt. Williams hasn't forgotten how to throw crazy passes, and I'm curious to see if Schmidt can still get buckets at 58 years old.
  • I guess this means Baron Davis' comeback is officially over.
  • I wonder if DeMar DeRozan will be there to support Romeo Miller and Master P.
  • Does this mean Kevin Hart is not involved at all? I'll believe that when I see it.
CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories