Jason Williams, Baron Davis, Mark Cuban headline NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters were announced on Thursday, and some of the participants are actual celebrities. As usual, the game will feature prominent former NBA players, current WNBA players and people from the entertainment world. It will air Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here are the rosters:

West team

Miles Brown (actor)

Tom Cavanagh (actor)

Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks owner)

Baron Davis (NBA legend)

Andy Grammer (recording artist)

Jiang Jinfu (actor, model)

Anthony Mackie (actor)

Romeo Miller (actor, recording artist)

Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian)

Master P (actor, recording artist)

Candace Parker (Los Angeles Sparks)

Aarón Sánchez (celebrity chef)

Coaches: Michael Smith (ESPN host), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Rocsi Diaz (television personality)

East team

Brandon Armstrong (former NBA D-League player and social media star)

Win Butler (musician)

Nick Cannon (actor, recording artist)

Rachel DeMita (NBA2K TV personality)

Ansel Elgort (actor, recording artist)

Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks owner)

Caleb McLaughlin (actor)

Peter Rosenberg (media personality)

Oscar Schmidt (Basketball legend)

Lindsay Whalen (WNBA player)

Jason Williams (NBA legend)

Kris Wu (recording artist)

Coaches: Jemele Hill (ESPN host), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), Fat Joe (recording artist)

