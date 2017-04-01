JaVale McGee sparks sloppy Warriors past James Harden and the Rockets -- again

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Even at their worst, the Warriors were better than the Rockets. For most of Friday night, the Warriors were sloppy, lackadaisical and, well, ordinary. Yet even on an off night, they found a way to topple the third-best team in the West and, in theory, a legitimate contender to the throne.

At Oracle Arena, the Warriors pushed their winning streak to 10 games by beating the Rockets 107-98.

In the process, an unlikely savior emerged in JaVale McGee. In 10:52 of playing time off the bench, McGee scored 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Just as importantly, he added a game-high five blocks. Most importantly, McGee alone changed the complexion of the game with his energy, scoring, and defensive intensity in the second quarter.

The game certainly wasn’t about the stars. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson got theirs -- combining for 44 points -- but failed to score with consistency throughout the course of the game. Meanwhile, Rockets star and MVP candidate James Harden put forth a putrid scoring night, going 4 of 18 from the floor. He committed six turnovers. In all, he scored 17 points (making all seven of his free throws) and added 12 boards and eight assists.

The highly hyped matchup began with a flurry of points, but quickly devolved into a contest of sloppiness. The Rockets switched up their strategy after Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors in Houston -- on Friday, they put Harden on Warriors center Zaza Pachulia -- which affected the Warriors as they tried to force certain matchups.

But more than anything else, the game was simply sloppy. The two teams combined for 10 first-quarter turnovers. Here’s how my favorite bad-sequence of the first half played out:

Green pulls up for a wide-open mid-range jumper. He misses wildly. Harden shoots an open corner 3. The ball hits the side of the backboard. Green grabs the board. Green misses Curry on an outlet pass. The ball flies out of play.



The Warriors were the worse, but the luckier of the two teams in the early going. The Rockets actually moved off the ball and created open shots, but failed to hit most of their open 3s, which kept the Warriors in the game. Meanwhile, the Warriors failed to kick the ball around like they normally do and settled for lazy shots. That often still works out for the Warriors, considering Curry and Thompson make bad shots look routine, but it didn’t for most of Friday night. As a result, the Rockets built a double-digit lead in the second quarter.

And then McGee rescued their wretched offense. In less than six minutes of action in the first half, all of which came in the second quarter, McGee racked up 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Suddenly, the Rockets’ strategy of switching smaller defenders on the Warriors’ bigs backfired, as the threat of McGee around the rim loomed.

“He’s so athletic,” Steve Kerr said. “And the threat of the lob is always an important factor with JaVale. It just felt like even more so tonight. They jumbled up the matchups. They really changed all the matchups since the last time we played them. So it was good for us -- because of all the switching -- to put that lob threat in there. He got several quick baskets as soon as he got in. And that helped turn the tide for us.”

At halftime, McGee was the game’s leading scorer. That’s right -- McGee led a game, which featured Curry, Harden, and Thompson, in scoring at halftime despite the fact that he was barely on the floor. Even crazier: He outscored Harden and Curry combined in the first half.

Due to his energy and offensive explosion, the Warriors closed the first half on a 10-2 run to narrow the deficit to five points. The half ended with an Andre Iguodala buzzer-beating 3. Iguodala, per usual, was excellent off the bench, but his buzzer beater shouldn’t distract anyone from the fact that it was McGee who saved the Warriors in their time of need.

His impact continued in the second half. When he checked into the second half for the first time, Oracle erupted, reaching peak loudness (aside from the time E-40 showed up on the big screen), and McGee proceeded to block shots on back to back possessions, one of which led to a Curry 3 in transition.

Finally, in the third quarter, other Warriors began contributing in their usual ways. Green and Iguodala played Defensive Player of the Year caliber defense. Late in the third quarter, Green took over.

Can't remember seeing a stretch of defense like that: Draymond just either blocked or forced a miss w/ a contest on 4 straight possessions. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 1, 2017

Quick side note: At one point in the game, Green got tangled up with Harden. According to Green, Harden “pinched” him. So, Green said that he “punched his wrist.” He called Harden’s actions “adolescent.”

That might be the most Harden-Green story ever.

Anyway, Green and Iguodala combined for three steals and six blocks.

And finally Curry made some shots. After a five-point first half, Curry scored 14 in the third. The Warriors entered the fourth down just two, but they struggled to break through and actually take the lead. It was an Ian Clark 3-pointer with just under six minutes remaining that handed the Warriors an advantage they wouldn’t let slip away.

Again, this wasn’t a game for the typical offensive stars -- not that Curry minded.

Curry was so excited on the Clark three he threw his towel, then scurried to get it before play got back there. — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) April 1, 2017

They never looked back. It was Curry who supplied the dagger. Fittingly, it came at the end of a sloppy possession. With the shot clock winding down in the final minute, Curry hoisted up an off-balance shot that banked in off the glass before slipping through the hoop, giving the Warriors a 105-96 lead. They ended the game on a 19-6 run. The Rockets scored 13 points in the final quarter.

Bigger picture: Harden’s stat line (as calculated by the Mercury News’ Anthony Slater) in four games against the Warriors this season is remarkably awful.

23-of-74 overall, which comes out to 31 percent.



5-of-34 from deep, which comes out to 14.7 percent.



26 turnovers.



By now, it certainly seems like the Warriors know how to stop Harden.

Harden vs. Iguodala as primary defender over the 4 game season series: 4 pts, 2-10 FG, 7 TOs (no free throws) — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) April 1, 2017

They flashed improvement defensively from Tuesday’s win. In that game, the Rockets attempted 39 free throws. On Friday, they shot 23. They somehow avoided fouling the Rockets at a high rate, and still managed to generate 10 steals and 14 blocked shots. All of this is especially important given the Warriors could very well see the Rockets in the playoffs. Harden’s been unstoppable this season, but he can’t seem to solve the Warriors.

After, Green explained just how tricky it is to defend a team like the Rockets:

Thought this was interesting: Draymond's detailed explanation about forcing turnovers against a team that forces fouls so often. pic.twitter.com/RSZl8K6rhP — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) April 1, 2017

Oh, and by the way, the Warriors have won 10 in a row. They’re 3.5 games up on the Spurs for the top seed. They haven’t lost since Kerr made the decision to rest Curry, Thompson, and Green for a primetime date with the Spurs.

I’ll let Kerr tell you if that game is the reason why the Warriors are on a 10-game winning streak.

Warriors haven't lost since the rest game against the Spurs. Steve Kerr weighs in. pic.twitter.com/QKKv9zQuyh — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) April 1, 2017

So to sum up: Without arguably their best player, the Warriors managed to beat the two teams that are next in line in the standings. In their past three games, the Warriors have defeated the Rockets, Spurs, and Rockets by an average of 9.33 points -- again, without Durant.

He’s expected to return before the playoffs.