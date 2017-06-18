Jayson Tatum wants to start program to help single mothers after he's drafted

It's not clear where Jayson Tatum will go in the 2017 NBA Draft, though he could go as high as No. 3 overall depending on what the Celtics end up doing with the pick they now hold following the trade with the Sixers.

While where he'll be playing next season is still up in the air, Tatum already knows what he'll be doing with his free time as a pro player. He wants to create a charitable organization called "The Single Mothers Program" to help single moms.

In fact, Tatum already had this in mind as early as last year, as he outlined his idea during an interview. Via USA Today:

Jayson Tatum wants to start his own organization called "The Single Mothers Program" after he's drafted. pic.twitter.com/33fjDZG74z — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 16, 2017

"The Single Mothers Program is something I would love to start if I'm fortunate enough to make it to the NBA and things like that," Tatum said.

He continued:

"Because I grew up in a single parent home with my mom, growing up things weren't always the best. And just to be a blessing to some parent with a child and they're working and just to have a house to live in and a roof over your head and free utilities. I think someone would be very grateful."

This is an awesome idea, and quite an admirable thing for anyone to want to do, but for Tatum to already have these plans at just 19 years old is very impressive.