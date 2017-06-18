Jayson Tatum wants to start program to help single mothers after he's drafted

The Duke product is expected to be a top pick in Thursday's draft

It's not clear where Jayson Tatum will go in the 2017 NBA Draft, though he could go as high as No. 3 overall depending on what the Celtics end up doing with the pick they now hold following the trade with the Sixers. 

While where he'll be playing next season is still up in the air, Tatum already knows what he'll be doing with his free time as a pro player. He wants to create a charitable organization called "The Single Mothers Program" to help single moms. 

In fact, Tatum already had this in mind as early as last year, as he outlined his idea during an interview. Via USA Today:

"The Single Mothers Program is something I would love to start if I'm fortunate enough to make it to the NBA and things like that," Tatum said. 

He continued:

"Because I grew up in a single parent home with my mom, growing up things weren't always the best. And just to be a blessing to some parent with a child and they're working and just to have a house to live in and a roof over your head and free utilities. I think someone would be very grateful."

This is an awesome idea, and quite an admirable thing for anyone to want to do, but for Tatum to already have these plans at just 19 years old is very impressive. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories