The Knicks' triangle drama continues: Hornacek thinks it could attract free agents

From the night life, to the increased opportunities on the business side of things, to playing in Madison Square Garden, to the simple allure of living in New York City, there are many reasons why free agents may consider joining the New York Knicks. And now, Jeff Hornacek has added another reason to the list: The triangle offense.

All season long, the team has gone back and forth on running Phil Jackson’s pet offense, with it currently being their go-to since the All-Star break. The constant change has frustrated Kristaps Porzingis , and Derrick Rose notably was not pleased about running the offense, but, as for the time being, that’s what the Knicks are going with.

And judging by Hornacek’s comments Wednesday, running the triangle must be in their long-term plans, as he said he believes it could help attract free agents. Via ESPN:

“There might be players that think (the triangle offense is a deterrent) but there are also probably players out there that say ‘Oh man, I’d like to run something like that,’” Hornacek said on Wednesday. “There are guys that may not necessarily like to run around and in (screen) staggers and all that stuff. It’s still an offense where guys, if they’re knowledgeable about the game, should like.”

With Derrick Rose’s deal expiring, along with a few others, the Knicks only have a little over $77 million on the books for next season. So with money to spend, it appears we’ll find out this summer if players do indeed want to come to the Big Apple to run the triangle offense.