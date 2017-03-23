Jeff Hornacek says the Knicks will exclusively run the triangle next season

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

When we last checked in on the drama surrounding the triangle offense in New York, the report was that players were sick of running the triangle , and were losing faith in Jeff Hornacek.

So what’s the latest? Well obviously, the Knicks are going to scrap that plan and ... hey wait a second. BAH GAWD, KING, THAT’S PHIL JACKSON’S MUSIC!

According to ESPN, the Knicks will be exclusively running the triangle offense next year:

Coach Jeff Hornacek said he expects the Knicks to be running the triangle offense exclusively from the beginning of training camp next season and explained that he’s unsure if the club’s core of Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis can make New York a playoff team unless it fully embraces the system. “Obviously, if we go into it like we did this year -- no,” Hornacek told reporters in Utah when asked if the Rose-Anthony-Porzingis trio can be playoff caliber. “If we turn around and have a different way we start, go right at however we’re going to run it next year, if it’s full triangle, it’s possible. You never know how these things will fit. Maybe a second year is helpful for us.”

A lot of people don’t know this, but on Empire State of Mind, when Alicia Keys said “New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of, there’s nothing you can’t do. Now you’re in New York, these streets will make you feel brand new, big lights will inspire you,” she was talking about the triangle offense.

The triangle is in New York now, baby, and it’s ready to make its dreams come true.

At least Hornacek and the Knicks will be coming into next season with a set plan, however. The triangle may not work, but Kristaps Porzingis said he likes it, and he’s their future. Plus, it’s better to go all in on the triangle and fail than to fail through indecision and a lack of a coherent idea of how you want to play basketball.