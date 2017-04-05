Jerry Sloan once threatened to beat up Kenyon Martin during a game

During his time as a player, with the Baltimore Bullets and the Chicago Bulls, when he made four All-Defensive first teams and later as the coach of the Utah Jazz, Jerry Sloan was as tenacious as they came in the NBA. In nearly every story you read about the now senior basketball adviser for the Jazz, his toughness will be one of the first things mentioned.

In keeping with that tradition, we got a new story Wednesday, courtesy of Kenyon Martin, in which he details the time Sloan threatened to fight him during a game after Martin hit Karl Malone with a hard foul. Via The Players Tribune:

I feel bad about it now, but you might remember that I once hit Karl Malone upside the head. He went down hard. Given his reputation as a tough guy, I thought he was going to get up and we were going to get it on. But he didn’t do nothing. His coach did, though. Jerry Sloan ran down the sideline, screaming, “What the hell? I’m going to kick your ass!” I was so surprised. I was like, “Whoa! Sit your old ass down before I hit you too!” We got into it and they had to separate us. That was when I realized that Jerry Sloan was a tough dude.

Whoa.

There have certainly been feuds between players and coaches on the same team, and Jeff Van Gundy infamously grabbed Alonzo Mourning’s leg trying to break up a fight between the Heat and Knicks during the 1998 Eastern Conference playoffs, but I’m not sure I can remember a coach trying to fight a player on another team.

I’m not sure Kenyon Martin is the guy you want to challenge to a fight, but I bet Sloan’s players appreciated his willingness to stick up for them.

Also, I’m pretty sure this is the play Martin is referring to, and yeah, that’s a pretty hard foul.

I can see why Sloan was upset.