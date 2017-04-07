Jerry West: 'I wish they would' change the NBA logo that depicts him

On Friday afternoon, on ESPN’s The Jump, Rachel Nichols was joined by Israel Gutierrez, Jerry West, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At one point in the show, the group began discussing the NBA’s logo, which of course features West, and which player would be deserving if they decided to make a new one.

West took things one step further, however, saying that he wishes that logo had never been made, and hopes the NBA will change it. His comments:

“First of all, I wish that had never gotten out, that logo. No I do, really. I’ve said it more than once. It’s flattering that it’s me, and I know it is me, and it is flattering. To me, I played in the time when they first started to market the league, there were five people they were gonna consider. I didn’t find out about it until the late commissioner told me about it, Walter Kennedy, and then obviously the New York Times had a big article about it. Again, it’s flattering, but if I were the NBA, I would be embarrassed about. I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself, and when people [call him The Logo], that’s just not who I am, period. If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways I wish they would.

When asked by Nichols who he thought they should change it to, West hesitated, before copping out and saying Adam Silver.

“I would be biased, I’m not gonna say. Maybe they could put the commissioner on there. Adam Silver would look great.”

While it may have been surprising to hear West say they should change the logo, it is not the first time he’s indicated that belief. Back in 2015, West said he would “love” for the logo to be Michael Jordan .

Unfortunately for West, it’s unlikely we’ll see the league change the iconic logo any time soon.