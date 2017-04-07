Jerry West: 'I wish they would' change the NBA logo that depicts him
Former Lakers legend says it's flattering to be the league's logo, but he doesn't like the attention
On Friday afternoon, on ESPN’s The Jump, Rachel Nichols was joined by Israel Gutierrez, Jerry West, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At one point in the show, the group began discussing the NBA’s logo, which of course features West, and which player would be deserving if they decided to make a new one.
West took things one step further, however, saying that he wishes that logo had never been made, and hopes the NBA will change it. His comments:
“First of all, I wish that had never gotten out, that logo. No I do, really. I’ve said it more than once. It’s flattering that it’s me, and I know it is me, and it is flattering. To me, I played in the time when they first started to market the league, there were five people they were gonna consider. I didn’t find out about it until the late commissioner told me about it, Walter Kennedy, and then obviously the New York Times had a big article about it. Again, it’s flattering, but if I were the NBA, I would be embarrassed about. I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself, and when people [call him The Logo], that’s just not who I am, period. If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways I wish they would.
When asked by Nichols who he thought they should change it to, West hesitated, before copping out and saying Adam Silver.
“I would be biased, I’m not gonna say. Maybe they could put the commissioner on there. Adam Silver would look great.”
While it may have been surprising to hear West say they should change the logo, it is not the first time he’s indicated that belief. Back in 2015, West said he would “love” for the logo to be Michael Jordan .
Unfortunately for West, it’s unlikely we’ll see the league change the iconic logo any time soon.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Westbrook clinches triple-double average
Westbrook is the first player to achieve the feat since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62
-
Irving still dealing with knee issue
Cavs were beaten by the Hawks as Irving had to leave the game for a spell
-
DeMar DeRozan passes Vince Carter
DeRozan passed Vince Carter for the most 30-point games in one season in Raptors history
-
Brogdon makes impressive gesture
Rookie guard is a leading contender for Rookie of the Year
-
5 things to watch for in Durant's return
Durant will start and won't be on a minutes restriction
-
K.D. to start final three games for Dubs
Durant hasn't played since Feb. 28
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre