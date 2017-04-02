Jimmy Butler and the Bulls get past Hawks and are right back in playoff picture

Jimmy Butler is turning in the best season of his career, but ever since Dwyane Wade went down with a fractured elbow, Butler has taken things to another level. Back on March 16, the day after Wade last played, the Bulls were in 10th place in the East, sitting a game out of the playoffs at 32-36.

After Saturday, just over three weeks later, the Bulls are 37-39, and currently hold the seventh seed. While they’ve gotten big performances along the way from multiple players, including Nikola Mirotic and Rajon Rondo, one man, in particular, is responsible for the turnaround: Jimmy Butler.

In the eight games the team has played without Wade, the Bulls are 5-3, while Butler is putting up 27.3 points, 6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 2 steals a night, while shooting 54.4 percent from the field overall, and 52.9 percent from behind the arc. Simply put, Butler has put the team on his back.

Jimmy Butler’s shotchart over the last eight games. NBA.com/Stats

Saturday afternoon was no exception, as Butler went for 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists as the Bulls came back from a nine-point deficit in the final five minutes to take down the Hawks, 106-104. In the final 2:38, though, it was all Butler, as he scored the Bulls’ last nine points, including two clutch free throws with just two seconds to play to put the Bulls on top for good.

He tied the game at 102 with a 3-pointer with just 1:59 to go, tied the game again at 104 with a driving layup 32 seconds left, then won it with the free throws in the final seconds. Even when everyone in the gym knew where the ball was going, Butler still found a way to get it done.

Coffee is for closers.



The #Bulls trailed by 10 with 8 minutes left. Here's how they came back to win: pic.twitter.com/ngZ2UzkzaQ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 1, 2017

Jimmy. G. Buckets. And the “G” stands for gets.