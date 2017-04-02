Jimmy Butler and the Bulls get past Hawks and are right back in playoff picture
Chicago forward continues his remarkable season Saturday in 106-104 win over Atlanta
Jimmy Butler is turning in the best season of his career, but ever since Dwyane Wade went down with a fractured elbow, Butler has taken things to another level. Back on March 16, the day after Wade last played, the Bulls were in 10th place in the East, sitting a game out of the playoffs at 32-36.
After Saturday, just over three weeks later, the Bulls are 37-39, and currently hold the seventh seed. While they’ve gotten big performances along the way from multiple players, including Nikola Mirotic and Rajon Rondo, one man, in particular, is responsible for the turnaround: Jimmy Butler.
In the eight games the team has played without Wade, the Bulls are 5-3, while Butler is putting up 27.3 points, 6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 2 steals a night, while shooting 54.4 percent from the field overall, and 52.9 percent from behind the arc. Simply put, Butler has put the team on his back.
Saturday afternoon was no exception, as Butler went for 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists as the Bulls came back from a nine-point deficit in the final five minutes to take down the Hawks, 106-104. In the final 2:38, though, it was all Butler, as he scored the Bulls’ last nine points, including two clutch free throws with just two seconds to play to put the Bulls on top for good.
He tied the game at 102 with a 3-pointer with just 1:59 to go, tied the game again at 104 with a driving layup 32 seconds left, then won it with the free throws in the final seconds. Even when everyone in the gym knew where the ball was going, Butler still found a way to get it done.
Jimmy. G. Buckets. And the “G” stands for gets.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Rubio tosses a delightful no-look pass
The Timberwolves guard shows off his brilliant passing skills
-
Gordon throws down another big slam
The Orlando Magic forward looks like a contortionist with his latest slam
-
Thomas wants to cut down on technicals
Thomas wants to set a better example for his sons
-
Bucks waive Jones, will sign Payton II
Payton II has been playing with Rio Grande Valley of the D-League
-
Patrick Patterson pranks his teammates
“Gotta be smart guys,” says Raptors' rookie Jakob Poeltl, who was able to avoid the prank
-
A look back at T-Mac
The seven-time All-Star was selected as part of the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre