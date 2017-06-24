Jimmy Butler on being the face of a franchise: 'It doesn't mean a damn thing'

Of all the moves and picks that were made before and during the draft, the biggest was the trade between the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota in exchange for Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, while the teams also swapped first-round picks.

Butler, who had spent his whole career to that point in Chicago and has turned into one of the best two-way players in the league in the last couple of seasons, will now be tasked with leading the Wolves as they try to make their first playoff appearance since 2004.

While he'll now be Minnesota's best player, please do not start calling Butler the face of the franchise for the Timberwolves. Via the Chicago Sun-Times:

"It doesn't mean a damn thing,'' the three-time All-Star told the Sun-Times in a phone interview from Paris on Friday. "I guess being called the face of an organization isn't as good as I thought. We all see where being the so-called face of the Chicago Bulls got me. So let me be just a player for the Timberwolves, man. That's all I want to do. I just want to be winning games. Do what I can for my respective organization and let them realize what I'm trying to do. "Whatever they want to call me … face … I don't even want to get into that anymore. Whose team is it? All that means nothing. You know what I've learned? Face of the team, eventually you're going to see the back of his head as he's leaving town, so no thanks.''

Well, OK, then.

If Butler doesn't want to be the face of the franchise, maybe Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and he can go by the "Three Alphas."

Has anyone ever used that one before?