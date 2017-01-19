Joel Embiid boosts his All-Star case as Sixers upset Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off their biggest upset of the season on Wednesday, earning a 94-89 win over the Toronto Raptors. Joel Embiid, the only real candidate for Rookie of the Year, had 26 points on 6-for-13 shooting, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 27 minutes. The center also boosted his candidacy for a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

Embiid is not a traditional All-Star. It is a rare distinction for a rookie to make it, and rarer still for someone averaging 25 minutes per game. Embiid has also missed 11 games to rest, as the Sixers do not want him to play back-to-backs after missing two seasons because of foot trouble. In his relatively limited playing time, though, Embiid has been so productive and so essential to Philadelphia's success that he deserves consideration.

Against the Raptors, he and Robert Covington both rejected All-Star guard Kyle Lowry on a crunch-time possession. When Toronto then had to foul Embiid, fans chanted, "trust the process." He finished the game plus-20 -- Philadelphia was outscored by 15 points when he was on the bench, and won anyway.

This sort of thing has become normal lately, even the winning. The Sixers have won seven of the last eight games in which Embiid has played, and in that span he has averaged 23 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 27.3 minutes. Overall, he has a net rating of 3.5 points per 100 possessions -- yes, the 14-26 Sixers have outscored their opponents when Embiid has been on the court this season. This is remarkable, and a testament to how him being a game-changer on both ends already. (In Embiid's last eight games, he has a net rating of 18.9 points per 100 possessions -- Philadelphia has been blowing teams with him on the court.)

Embiid is still just learning the intricacies of the professional game. Since the beginning of the season, he has improved as both a passer and a rim protector. Rather than hitting the rookie wall, he's looked more athletic lately, leaping for dunks on the fast break and chasing guards around on the perimeter. Every time he does something special or the Sixers win, his comment about trying to make the playoffs seems a little less crazy.

Even before Embiid made his NBA debut, his potential was otherworldly. What he's doing right now, though, is worthy of recognition.