Joel Embiid (knee) expects to be ready for 76ers' training camp
Embiid underwent surgery on his left knee in March and is still working to get back to full strength
The centerpiece of "The Process," Joel Embiid is still in the process of recovering from surgery that cut short his 2016-17 season. But he says he plans to be ready to go by the time Philadelphia kicks off training camp.
Embiid underwent surgery on his left knee in late March to repair a torn meniscus that was more severe than expected, and now it seems he's on target to be back on the floor in September -- right around six months after his operation.
Initially, Embiid's injury didn't appear to require surgery, but a scan of his knee in March showed the tear to be bad enough to force the 23-year-old to have surgery and cut his season short.
Despite playing in just 31 games, the former No. 1 pick was electric enough to gain serious consideration for Rookie of the Year, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 2.1 assists in just 25.4 minutes.
