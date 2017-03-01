John Amaechi, Jason Collins respond to Amar'e Stoudemire's homophobic remarks

Amar’e Stoudemire is getting some backlash for his recent comments. USATSI

Former NBA player John Amaechi responded to Amar’e Stoudemire’s hateful, homophobic non-joke on Wednesday, calling him a petulant man-child and a “braying jackass.” Stoudemire, currently playing for Hapoel Jerusalem, told Walla Sport that he’d shower across the street if he had a gay teammate. Amaechi, who is gay, urged him to “stop flattering himself.”

Jason Collins, the NBA’s first out, active gay player, also spoke out against Stoudemire. He tweeted that those comments “have no place in our sport and our society,” criticizing the fact that Stoudemire received the Martin Luther King Jr. award in Jerusalem over the weekend. The award is meant to go to “individuals who embody the spirit and ideals of Dr. King through their efforts to promote diversity and tolerance,” according to the press release.

Very sad & troubling to think that @Amareisreal was just given this award. His homophobic comments have no place in sport or in our society. https://t.co/A81sTzItOi — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 1, 2017

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time Stoudemire has been homophobic in public. Back in June 2012 as a member of the New York Knicks, he was fined $50,000 for his use of a gay slur in a direct message to a critical fan on Twitter. Stoudemire apologized afterward, saying in a statement that he is “a huge supporter of civil rights for all people.”

That apology sounds awfully phony now. Stoudemire has not issued any sort of statement about this latest controversy.