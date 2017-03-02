Jose Calderon will reportedly earn $415K for his two-hour stint with Warriors
The Warriors cut Calderon in order to add Matt Barnes in the wake of Kevin Durant's injury
The Golden State Warriors committed to signing free agent guard Jose Calderon before Kevin Durant hurt his knee on Tuesday, but the deal was not complete because Calderon had to clear waivers on Wednesday. When Durant got hurt, finding a forward became a priority, so they reached out to Matt Barnes. But what to do about Calderon?
In order to honor their agreement, the Warriors decided to sign Calderon to a minimum contract on Wednesday. They sent out a press release about it at 6:06 p.m. ET. At 8:05 p.m. ET, they waived him and sent out another press release. Calderon will make $415,000 for his 119 minutes as a member of the team, and Golden State officially signed Barnes on Thursday .
USA Today’s Michael Singer spotted a Calderon Warriors jersey outside the visiting locker room at the United Center on Thursday, and I’m not saying that this will become as legendary as a Rasheed Wallace Atlanta Hawks jersey, but I’m not not saying that, either.
On one hand, this is tough for Calderon -- he had all but officially joined a superteam, and now he’s in limbo. On the other hand, he just made $415,000 to do nothing. I’m no financial expert, but that seems like a nice outcome for him.
