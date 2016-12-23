Kenyon Martin goes off on George Karl for comments about his upbringing
The former Nugget is livid over comments in an excerpt from Karl's new book
Former Denver Nuggets forward and longtime NBA veteran Kenyon Martin took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to comments released from George Karl in his new book, which claim a lack of maturity on Martin's part, caused by the absence of a father figure in Martin and All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony's life.
Martin, as they say, went off.
The Nerve of an AWFUL AND COWARD ASS COACH. More to come— Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016
I didn't have a father going up. We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person— Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016
Everyone that's played for that awful person and coach can't stand the ground he walks on— Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016
Having a lot of wins doesn't make you a good coach. He was blessed with great talent— Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016
Since we were so bad as players. Tell him to forfeit those Denver wins— Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016
George Karl is selfish,unhappy,missable,,cowardly person. No wonder he's be fired every place he has coached— Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016
The book he is writing is full of lies and deceit. By far the worst coach that ever played for— Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016
Talking bout Melo didn't like defense. Hell he never coached defense. How does that work— Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016
George Karl is the reason KiKi Vandeweghe lost his GM job in Denver. Told the staff they can't serve 2 Kings. He no King. #CowardKarl— Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016
Carmelo Anthony, on the other hand, wants no part of it.
Carmelo Anthony said "no way" when reporters asked him to discuss comments George Karl made about him in his book.— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 22, 2016
Karl's comments were strongly criticized, and rightly so, on Thursday. That they come in the context of promotion for a tell-all book from Karl due out next month only makes the situation uglier. Karl won a lot of games in his NBA coaching career, but players across the league who played for him have walked away with a negative perception, and Karl has to own that. Furthermore, if Karl had simply criticized Martin's and Anthony's work ethic and maturity, no one would have batted an eye. But to bring their upbringing, especially considering their backgrounds, into it?
That's never going to be a good look.
There's going to be more fallout from these comments, and whatever else is in Karl's book. But there's very little chance Karl comes out of this situation looking good.
