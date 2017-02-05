Kerr gives Warriors the night off after loss to 'watch Falcons win' Super Bowl LI

For just the eighth time all season, the Golden State Warriors were defeated, losing in overtime 109-106 to the Sacramento Kings Saturday. Despite the loss, Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't worried in the least bit about his team. In fact, he's letting the Warriors have the night off on Sunday for some rest and relaxation.

And also to watch the Super Bowl.

Steve Kerr: "We'll give the team off tomorrow and they can watch the Falcons win the Super Bowl." pic.twitter.com/3o8fQxDsfT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 5, 2017

"Fortunately we have a nice stretch here before our next game, so we will give the team off tomorrow and they can watch the Falcons win the Super Bowl," Kerr said.

The New England Patriots are the odds on favorite to defeat Atlanta but Kerr isn't picking the Falcons because he's rooting for the underdog. Kerr is actually picking Atlanta because he is supporting his friend Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who he first met when visiting Seahawks coach Pete Carroll shortly after he became the Warriors coach.

From ESPN's Vaughn McClure:

The two became good friends after connecting through their former agent, current Miami Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum. In fact, Kerr spent extensive time at the Seahawks' training camp when Quinn was the defensive coordinator under Pete Carroll in Seattle. "We really hit it off," Kerr said of Quinn. "I spent a few days up there going to their meetings. Dan was just such an accommodating guy. He's just a helpful, smart, great person. "Last year, he came to a few games when he was in town. We've just kind of texted and stayed in touch over the last couple years. He's obviously killing it with the Falcons."

Quinn will have a tough task to get his Falcons past Bill Belichick and the Patriots but he at least has the support of Kerr, who like the majority of the country, will be tuning in for Super Bowl LI on Sunday.